SpaceX successfully launches astronaut capsule without crew in landmark test mission

SpaceX launched its Crew Dragon capsule for the first time late Friday in a test flight without humans aboard, a milestone that moves the Elon Musk-led company closer to ferrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.
The capsule, some 400 pounds of cargo and a mannequin passenger named Ripley, lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 11:49 p.m. Pacific time from the same Florida pad where Apollo and space shuttle programs once began their missions.
The Crew Dragon deployed from the rocket’s second-stage about 11 minutes after lift-off, sending it on a trajectory to the space station where it is scheduled to dock early Sunday morning. The Falcon 9 rocket landed on a floating sea platform in the Atlantic Ocean about 10 minutes after liftoff.
Friday’s launch was the first test flight for NASA’s commercial crew program, a public-private partnership involving Hawthorne-based SpaceX and Boeing Co., which have contracts worth a combined total of $6.8 billion to build separate craft to transport astronauts to the space station. Since the space shuttle program ended in 2011, NASA has relied on Russia to carry its astronauts to the station.
The new commercial partnerships represent a major shift in how NASA does business.
SpaceX and NASA employees joined forces Friday night to monitor the launch, which allowed the two groups to work together ahead of the next test mission, which will have two NASA astronauts aboard. That launch is set for no earlier than July.
Boeing’s first flight test of its CST-100 Starliner capsule without crew aboard is set for April, with a crewed test expected no earlier than August.
Already, NASA relies on SpaceX and Northrop Grumman Corp. to ferry supplies to the space station in uncrewed capsules. SpaceX has launched 16 resupply missions so far with its Dragon cargo capsule.
The Dragon cargo capsule’s design has a few significant differences from its crew compatriot. For one, the crew capsule will dock autonomously at the space station, while the cargo capsule is grappled by a robotic arm. The crew capsule will also have the necessary life-support systems on board, though SpaceX executive Hans Koenigsmann noted that the early Dragon cargo capsule did have a side window.
“This was clearly a hint to everybody [that] we want to fly humans to space,” he said during a Thursday pre-launch news conference. “Early on, our goal was human spaceflight and obviously toward Mars.”
But before SpaceX flies humans, it will have to comb through the data with NASA from Friday’s flight to make sure all of the capsule’s systems performed as expected.
They will also be using the sensors on Ripley — named after the fictional character in the “Alien” film series, a classic Musk touch — to test the forces, acceleration and environment astronauts would experience aboard the Crew Dragon, Koenigsmann said Thursday. Ripley also had a microphone behind her ears, allowing ground crews to hear what she hears.
The systems on this uncrewed Crew Dragon capsule are “very similar” to the ones that will be on the next crewed flight, he said, but “there is still some work to be done.” The company is building another capsule for the launch that will carry astronauts. The capsule that launched Friday will be reused for an in-flight abort test currently set for June.
The company will have to work through several outstanding issues noted prior to Friday’s flight, such as understanding the full behavior of the pressure vessels in the Falcon 9 rocket’s second-stage.
Deformities in one of the vessels, which help maintain pressure in the rocket’s liquid oxygen tank, were implicated in a 2016 launch pad explosion that destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket and satellite.
SpaceX and NASA will also continue testing the capsule’s parachute system and try to rectify a problem with the capsule’s thrusters, which did not operate optimally at certain temperatures during testing, NASA said Thursday.
The continued work partially reflects NASA’s new approach to space travel closer to home.
For decades, NASA owned the vehicles that carried its astronauts to space and contractors built the craft with heavy agency input. In the commercial crew program, NASA released a broad set of requirements for astronaut safety, but companies were free to design their craft to meet those standards. NASA then worked closely with both SpaceX and Boeing to offer expertise and resources during the development process.
The Crew Dragon capsule is slated to leave the space station and splash down next Friday in the Atlantic Ocean, where a recovery ship will pick it up.