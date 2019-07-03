Advertisement

4th of July 2019: Here’s what’s open and closed in L.A.

By Mary Bernard and Maya Eliahou
Jul 03, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Ralphs is one of the supermarkets that will remain open on the Fourth of July. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

If you find yourself needing more drinks, ice or hamburger buns this Fourth of July, don’t panic — we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of places in L.A. that’ll be open for at least part of Thursday’s patriotic holiday. Most chain stores and restaurants are open on July 4, but hours may change depending on location, so be sure to call ahead before you make a trip.

If we’re missing anything, let us know in the comment section below and we may update this list.

What’s closed:

Stores and financial institutions

  • Costco

  • Most banks, plus the New York Stock Exchange

City, state and federal services

  • Government offices — except for law enforcement and emergency services

  • Post offices

  • Most trash-hauling services

  • Local libraries

  • Public schools

What’s open:

Transportation:

Stores:

Restaurants

