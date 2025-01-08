L.A. restaurants offering shelter, discounts and food to fire evacuees and first responders
L.A. County is consumed in smoke as multiple wildfires across the Palisades, Pasadena, Altadena and Sylmar remain mostly uncontained, with thousands of acres burned and high-speed winds predicted to exacerbate conditions throughout the day.
As with past natural disasters, L.A.’s chef and restaurant communities are stepping up to provide assistance to those affected by the fires. Humanitarian chef José Andrés has already deployed a relief team from his World Central Kitchen organization to provide sandwiches and water to those in need. Yeastie Boy Bagels and its fleet of food trucks are giving away free bagels at evacuation centers, and other local spots are following suit.
2 dead and more than 1,000 homes, businesses, other buildings destroyed in L.A. County fires
More than 1,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have burned and at least two people are dead in wildfires burning across L.A. County, making this one of the most destructive firestorms to hit the region in memory.
Here is our growing list of L.A. food spots staying open to support those displaced or affected by ongoing fires, including one Santa Monica restaurant that’s offering 10% lunch and dinner discounts throughout the week and a Virgil Village walk-up window that’s providing free food to evacuees and first responders.
This list will be updated as new information is provided.
Bé Ù
Guisados
Huckleberry Café
Le Great Outdoor
Re/Creation Cafe
South L.A. Cafe
Fiorelli Pizza
Oy Bar
Jon & Vinny’s
Danny Boy's
