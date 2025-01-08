Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
South L.A. Cafe at a corner, with yellow umbrellas in the folded position outside
As Los Angeles restaurants close in response to numerous fires, others are staying open to provide shelter and food to evacuees and those in need, including three of South L.A. Cafe’s five locations.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Food

L.A. restaurants offering shelter, discounts and food to fire evacuees and first responders

By Danielle DorseyAssistant Food Editor 
Share via

L.A. County is consumed in smoke as multiple wildfires across the Palisades, Pasadena, Altadena and Sylmar remain mostly uncontained, with thousands of acres burned and high-speed winds predicted to exacerbate conditions throughout the day.

As with past natural disasters, L.A.’s chef and restaurant communities are stepping up to provide assistance to those affected by the fires. Humanitarian chef José Andrés has already deployed a relief team from his World Central Kitchen organization to provide sandwiches and water to those in need. Yeastie Boy Bagels and its fleet of food trucks are giving away free bagels at evacuation centers, and other local spots are following suit.

Malibu, California January 8, 2025-A firefighter battles a house fire as the Palisades Fire burns in Malibu Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

2 dead and more than 1,000 homes, businesses, other buildings destroyed in L.A. County fires

More than 1,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have burned and at least two people are dead in wildfires burning across L.A. County, making this one of the most destructive firestorms to hit the region in memory.

Here is our growing list of L.A. food spots staying open to support those displaced or affected by ongoing fires, including one Santa Monica restaurant that’s offering 10% lunch and dinner discounts throughout the week and a Virgil Village walk-up window that’s providing free food to evacuees and first responders.

This list will be updated as new information is provided.

Showing  Places
A vertical photo of a hand holding two stacked halves of a roast pork banh mi from Bé Ù restaurant in Silver Lake.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Bé Ù

East Hollywood Vietnamese $
By Danielle Dorsey
Uyên Lê’s Virgil Village walk-up window is providing free meals to fire evacuees and first responders. The value-minded menu focuses on Vietnam’s Buddhist cuisine, with plenty of vegan options, including Vietnamese street corn, banh mi and noodle, egg and rice plates.
Route Details
Two verde tamales partially in their husks stacked atop each other at Guisados.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Guisados

West Hollywood Mexican $$
By Danielle Dorsey
All Guisados locations are open for dine-in, takeout and delivery with limited staff. The menu includes one of our favorite tacos in L.A., breakfast burritos and tamales, plus sodas and aguas frescas on the beverage side.
Route Details
Two halves of a breakfast burrito with chips
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Huckleberry Café

Santa Monica American Bakery $
By Danielle Dorsey
The Rustic Canyon Family’s all-day bakery and cafe is offering free coffee to first responders and will remain open for safe shelter with the full food and drink menu available, including pastries, breakfast items, sandwiches, soups, salads and grab-and-go items.
Route Details
Guests enjoy dinner on the outdoor patio space at Le Great Outdoor.
(Joel Barhamand / For The Times)

Le Great Outdoor

Santa Monica American $$
By Danielle Dorsey
The open-air restaurant in the Bergamot Station complex is providing support to evacuees and those affected by local fires by offering a 10% discount on lunch and dinner throughout the week. The seasonal menu is centered around locally sourced ingredients cooked over open fire, such as chicken and shrimp skewers, peppers stuffed with albacore tuna and sweet yams drizzled in jalapeño yogurt with cilantro. Note that all seating is outdoors, but takeout is available.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement

Re/Creation Cafe

Coffee Breakfast/Lunch $
By Danielle Dorsey
The Mid-City cafe is open for those seeking a safe indoor space. Re/Creation Cafe is observing regular business hours and will be open until 3 p.m. with a full coffee menu, tea, smoothies and wine, plus all-day breakfast and lunch items such as cornbread waffles, a vegetarian breakfast burrito with carrot and black bean chorizo and grilled sea bass tacos.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Two people sit at a yellow table outside their South L.A. Cafe between folded yellow umbrellas.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

South L.A. Cafe

Exposition Park Coffee $
By Danielle Dorsey
Community-oriented South L.A. Cafe, from husband-and-wife owners Joe and Celia Ward-Wallace, is keeping three of its five (including Jefferson and Kaiser) locations open to provide shelter to evacuees and anyone in need. The full coffee menu is available, as well as food such as pastries, toasts and empanadas.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
An asparagus pizza on a silver baking tray
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Fiorelli Pizza

Venice Pizza $$
By Danielle Dorsey
On Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., chef Michael Fiorelli will offer free pizzas to first responders and families that have been displaced by the fires.
Route Details
STUDIO CITY, CA - THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022 - Matzoball Ramen (ginger/scallion chicken broth, roasted mistake mushrooms, egg, chashu, scallion, chillin crisp) photographed at OY Bar. When owner, Chef Jeff Strauss, opened a sandwich shop in the back of a Highland Park liquor store toward the end of 2019, his menu inspired a loyal following, even though it was open for business only four hours a day, six days a week. Strauss, a former TV writer and "Friends" supervising producer, is a self-taught chef who gained a reputation among friends and family for his home catered Superbowl parties. The fare at his deli, which he christened Jeff's Table, reflects the flavors of his Jewish-American upbringing, the greater Los Angeles area, and the employees who work with him. Now Strauss has set his sights on Studio City's Oy Bar, bringing the Jeff's Table sensibility to its bar food.. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

Oy Bar

Studio City Jewish American $$
By Danielle Dorsey
While owner Jeff Strauss has closed Oy Bar and Jeff’s Table for regular business, the chef is offering free soup to those displaced by the fires and power outages or who are housing evacuees. Those impacted can pick up one bowl of free soup — chicken or vegan — at Oy Bar from 3:30 to 5 p.m., or while supplies last.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Mozzarella sticks on a plate
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Jon & Vinny’s

Fairfax Italian $$
By Danielle Dorsey
All five locations of the celebrity-favorite, Italian-American spot from chef-owners Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo are open for dine-in, though wait times might be slightly longer as the staff is also preparing meals for first responders.
Route Details
A baked pasta dish in a rectangular white dish with garlic bread on the side
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday Gravy

Inglewood Italian
By Danielle Dorsey
Brother-and-sister duo Sol and Ghazi Bashirian are providing free meals to first responders as well as those impacted by local fires at their Italian-American restaurant in Inglewood. Reach out to the restaurant directly via Instagram to arrange a meal.
Route Details
A whole vegetarian pizza topped with mozzarella, mushrooms and onion from Danny Boy's Famous Original
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Boy's

Westwood Pizza $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Chef-owner Daniel Holzman is offering free slices of his signature New York-style pizza to first responders and those displaced by local fires. Visit either Danny Boy’s location (also in Downtown L.A.) to pick up a slice.
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement