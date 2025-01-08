As Los Angeles restaurants close in response to numerous fires, others are staying open to provide shelter and food to evacuees and those in need, including three of South L.A. Cafe’s five locations.

L.A. restaurants offering shelter, discounts and food to fire evacuees and first responders

L.A. County is consumed in smoke as multiple wildfires across the Palisades, Pasadena, Altadena and Sylmar remain mostly uncontained, with thousands of acres burned and high-speed winds predicted to exacerbate conditions throughout the day.

As with past natural disasters, L.A.’s chef and restaurant communities are stepping up to provide assistance to those affected by the fires. Humanitarian chef José Andrés has already deployed a relief team from his World Central Kitchen organization to provide sandwiches and water to those in need. Yeastie Boy Bagels and its fleet of food trucks are giving away free bagels at evacuation centers, and other local spots are following suit.

Here is our growing list of L.A. food spots staying open to support those displaced or affected by ongoing fires, including one Santa Monica restaurant that’s offering 10% lunch and dinner discounts throughout the week and a Virgil Village walk-up window that’s providing free food to evacuees and first responders.

This list will be updated as new information is provided.

