40-plus spots to watch 4th of July fireworks shows in the L.A. area

Fourth of July is almost here, so pack a picnic and make some plans because Los Angeles County has dozens of fireworks shows to enjoy. With a long list of local festivities, their start times and ticket prices, this is your guide to picking the best fireworks show to ensure your night goes out with a bang.
Remember that parking often costs extra and can be the usual pain, so be sure to arrive early or consider alternative forms of transportation to get to your show of choice. If we missed a fireworks display happening in your area, please let us know in the comment section below and we may update this list.
Central L.A.
-
- Event begins: 3 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
- Price: Free
-
- Details: Live music includes performances by the Boogaloo Assassins, DJ Linafornia, the Delirians, Earth Arrow, Victoria La Mala and more. Food can be brought from home and vendors will be in the event space. No outside beverages are allowed.
-
- Event begins: 6:10 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: After the game
-
- Price: $32 and up
-
- Details: Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres and enjoy a fireworks show after the game.
-
- Event begins: 7:30 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: At dusk
-
- Price: Adult: $25 to upward of $100. Kids pricing starts at $12.50 and goes to $80
-
- Details: The Hollywood Bowl promises a “funky fourth” with performances from Nile Rogers, CHIC and the L.A. Philharmonic.
-
- Event begins: 9 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: Begin after the film
-
- Price: $38
-
- Details: “E.T.” will be showing in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, followed by a fireworks show.
South L.A.
-
Event begins: 10 a.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: Free
-
Details: Independence Day festivities begin at 10 a.m. in the park, where there will be games, water activities, live music and a fireworks show.
-
Event begins: 4 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: Free
-
Details: Cerritos’ 46th annual “Let Freedom Ring” celebration includes a day of rides, games, food vendors, live music, a bell-ringing ceremony and a fireworks show.
-
Events begin: 11 a.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: Free
-
Details: This picnic-style event on the South Lawn off of Exposition Park Drive includes live music, food and activities for the whole family before the annual fireworks display.
-
Event begins: 4 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
-
Price: Free
-
Details: The event features live entertainment, games, children’s activities, food drink vendors and a community fireworks show.
-
Event begins: 3 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: adults $49, kids $29
-
Details: Celebrate the Fourth of July with the “All American Fourth of July” fireworks show from the stern of the historic Queen Mary.
-
Event begins: 3 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: Free
-
Details: With a fireworks show in the evening and a picnic and activities in the park beforehand, get ready for a picture-perfect Independence Day.
-
Event begins: 4 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: Free
-
Details: Enjoy live music in the park before Huntington Park’s free annual firework show.
-
Event begins: 2 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: Free
-
Details: With rides, games and fireworks — celebrate the Fourth of July at South Gate’s annual carnival.
-
Event begins: 5 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: Adults $5, children are free
-
Details: Experience a day of live music, games, food vendors and fireworks at Whittier’s Fireworks Spectacular.
South Bay
-
- Event begins: 7:30 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: After the game
-
- Price: $25 and up
-
- Details: The L.A. Galaxy’s 24th annual fireworks show is likely the longest standing Fourth of July fireworks show in all of professional sports. Fireworks follow the game Thursday night as L.A. Galaxy faces off against Toronto FC.
-
- Event begins: 5 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
- Price: $5
-
- Details: Daytime events at Stevenson Field run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include games, kids’ competitions, community booths and food vendors. The evening event begins at 5 p.m. and includes live music before the firework show.
-
Event begins: 5 p.m.
-
Fireworks: At dusk
-
Price: Free
-
Details: Plan a delicious Fourth of July dinner with food trucks available before the firework show.
-
Event begins: 2 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: Adults $25, kids $15
-
Details: Festivities include swimming, arts and crafts, family events, live music and food from Ruby’s Diner.
-
Event begins: 7 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: Free
-
Details: Suggested viewing areas for Torrance’s firework shows include Los Angeles County Courthouse parking lot and the turf field of the Toyota Sports Complex.
San Gabriel Valley
-
- Event begins: 5 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9:05 p.m.
-
- Price: Free
-
- Details: Baldwin Park’s Fourth of July Spectacular includes food vendors, a live musical tribute to Elton John and a fun zone with inflatables and carnival-style rides.
-
- Event begins: 6:30 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
- Price: $10
-
- Details: Claremont’s Fourth of July festivities begin early with a pancake breakfast, a run, a parade and children’s activities followed by the main event with barbecue, live music and a fireworks show.
-
- Event begins: 3 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
- Price: Free
-
- Details: Celebrate Independence Day with swimming, arts and crafts, live music, food vendors and fireworks in Irwindale.
-
- Event begins: 6 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 7 p.m.
-
- Price: $7 p.m. for adults, $6 for kids
-
- Details: The annual Celebrate America Fireworks show is an all-day event in La Verne. The day includes a pancake breakfast, parade, fair, barbecue and its fireworks show closes out the night.
-
- Event begins: 3 p.m. with a concert at 7 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
- Price: Free
-
- Details: Fourth of July festivities begin with recorded music until a live band plays at 7 p.m. with fireworks to follow.
-
Event begins: 5:30 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: $15 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating
-
Details: The 93rd annual AmericaFest begins with a children’s fun zone at 2 p.m. and the evening events begin at 7 p.m. with live performances followed by a fireworks show.
-
- Event begins: 5 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
-
- Price: Prices range from $18.50 to $27.50
-
- Details: The 33rd annual Kaboom! Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular starts off with a pit party and barbecue before a freestyle Motocross performance with other events involving monster trucks and quads. The night will end with a fireworks show.
-
Event begins: 10 a.m.
-
Fireworks: at dusk
-
Price: Free
-
Details: This Fourth of July is extra special for the city of Rosemead as it commemorates its 60th birthday. Festivities include a parade, carnival, swimming, community performances, a dog show, food vendors and fireworks.
-
Event begins: 1 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: Free
-
Details: From bungee jumping to live music to swimming, kids activities and a boxing show, this fireworks show has it all. Although the fireworks will be closer to South El Monte High School, the recommended viewing area is at New Temple Park.
-
Event begins: 5:30 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
Price: $10 in advance, $13 day of
-
Details: The 38th annual Fourth of July Festival of Balloons kicks off with a pancake breakfast, parade, games and activities at Garfield Park and ends with a fireworks show.
-
- Event begins: 5:30 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
- Price: Free
-
- Details: Celebrate the Fourth of July in Walnut with live music, a “patriotic pooch parade,” face painting, a pie-eating contest, food trucks and fireworks.
San Fernando Valley
-
- Event begins: Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: To follow the show
-
- Price: Tickets range from $15 to $35
-
- Details: Fireworks will follow live musical performances by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Rumble King.
-
- Event begins: 5 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
- Price: $10, advance tickets required
-
- Details: With live music, games, prizes, inflatables, arts and crafts, stilt walkers and more, the annual Calabasas Fireworks Spectacular is a great event for the whole family. Picnic items are permitted and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
-
- Event begins: 4 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: At dusk
-
- Price: Tickets are $10, but $9 ahead of time. Children are admitted free.
-
- Details: Presented by the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Assn., the 13th annual firework show in La Crescenta includes food trucks, live music and a carnival before the fireworks go off.
-
- Event begins: 4:30 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: At dusk
-
- Price: Free
-
- Details: Shepherd Church’s 21st Annual 4th of July Spectacular includes live music, inflatables, face painting, kids crafts, a flyover, local food vendors and much more to ensure a day of family fun.
-
- Event begins: Park opening 10 a.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
-
- Price: $119 for California residents, $124 general admission
-
- Details: Take part in the first-ever Fourth of July celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood. Festivities are included with the price of general admission and the fireworks show can be seen from various locations across the park.
-
- Event begins: 5 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9:10 p.m.
-
- Price: Free
-
- Details: Westlake’s 6th Annual Fireworks Spectacular Show includes a flyover, live music and the national anthem before the big event of the night: the fireworks show.
-
- Event begins: 6 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
- Price: Free
-
- Details: Councilman Bob Blumenfield’s July 4th Extravaganza is known for its 15-minute firework display. The event includes live music, local food vendors and local business booths.
Westside
-
- Event begins: At dusk
-
- Fireworks: Between 9 and 10 p.m.
-
- Price: Free
-
- Details: There are no official city fireworks but people often light them from boats at sea. Popular beach viewing spots are the Malibu Colony and Paradise Cove.
-
- Event begins: 9 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
- Price: Free
-
- Details: Recommended viewing areas are Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village, however the show can also be seen from other locations along the coast in Marina del Rey, Venice Pier, Playa Vista and Dockweiler Beach.
-
- Event begins: 4 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
- Price: $10
-
- Details: Fourth of July celebrations kick off with the free 71st annual Rock the Fourth parade. Head to Palisades Charter High School afterward for children’s activities, food trucks and live music before the evening’s firework show.
Antelope Valley
-
- Event begins: 4 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: 9 p.m.
-
- Price: Fireworks are free, bull riding costs $15 to $30
-
- Details: Lancaster’s “Free Fireworks Extravaganza” features professional bull riders with a free fireworks show to follow.
Santa Clarita
-
Event begins: 9:30 p.m.
-
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
-
Price: Free
-
Details: Celebrations begin early on July 4 in Santa Clarita with an Independence Day run followed by a 9 a.m. parade and fireworks to close out the night. Viewers are encouraged to come early to get a good spot to watch the show.
Catalina Island
-
- Event begins: 1 p.m.
-
- Fireworks: At dusk
-
- Price: Free
-
- Details: Festivities include live music and the famous Golf Cart Parade before a fireworks display over the bay.
