Tesla raises $2.35 billion in boosted debt and stock offerings

Tesla tapped the markets again after Chief Executive Elon Musk overestimated the ability of the Model 3 sedan to generate enough cash for the company to be self-sustaining. Musk said on several occasions last year that Tesla would no longer need to raise capital as its first mass-manufactured car ramped up. Musk changed his tune after the first quarter, when a record decline in vehicle deliveries and the company’s biggest-ever debt payment depleted its cash balance to a three-year low of $2.2 billion.