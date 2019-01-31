Facebook’s good quarter can’t hide tough ones ahead

There are two tasks for the future of Facebook. First, it must keep the ardor people have for Facebook and Instagram and leverage that love to glue users to newer hangouts such as its TV-like Watch section and its classifieds site called Marketplace. Second, Facebook needs to find ways to make as much money from these offerings, its messaging apps and its video diaries as it does from its original innovation of a scrolling feed of information about friends, news and product offers.