Luxury reseller the RealReal raises $300 million in IPO debut

Online luxury reseller the RealReal Inc. rose as much as 50% after raising $300 million in its U.S. initial public offering.
RealReal was trading at $29.86 at 8:18 a.m. Pacific time Friday, giving the company a market value of about $2.5 billion. The shares opened at $28, after the company sold 15 million shares for $20 each Thursday. It had marketed them for $17 to $19.
The RealReal, founded by chief executive Julie Wainwright, is meant to make it easier to sell and buy used luxury items including clothing, accessories and jewelry on consignment by providing a platform for transactions and verifying that the goods are authentic.
Internet-based apparel resellers such as the RealReal, Thredup Inc. and Poshmark Inc. have emerged as trendy alternatives to the second-hand clothing market. The RealReal focuses on luxury apparel items from designers such as Hermes and Louis Vuitton, catering to the high-end fashion market, while Thredup and Poshmark feature lower-priced items.
Used clothing, footwear and accessories represent a $10-billion market in the U.S., according to data from market research firm IBISWorld Pty Ltd. Interest from young, sustainability conscious shoppers has been a boon for the industry, which the firm forecasts will grow around 1.6% a year through 2024.
All this has made old clothing a magnet for investment. Venture capital has poured in, with more than $1.1 billion dropped into used-clothing operations over the past several years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
That includes more than $350 million in funding for the RealReal and about $130 million for ThredUp. French startup Vestiaire Collective raised $45 million in June to fuel international growth, bringing its total funds to almost $200 million.
The San Francisco-based RealReal now has one brick-and-mortar store in Los Angeles and two in Manhattan, N.Y., that collect as well as sell goods.
While the market is intrigued by its growth, RealReal has yet to make a profit. The company posted a loss of $23 million on revenue of $69 million in the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $14 million on revenue of about $46 million for the same period last year. For all of 2018, it lost $76 million on revenue of $207 million, according to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The offering was led by Credit Suisse Group AG, Bank of America Corp. and UBS Group AG, according to the filing. RealReal trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol REAL.
Hytha, Rockeman and Bhasin write for Bloomberg