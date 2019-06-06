YouTube's purge of white supremacist videos also hits anti-racism channels

YouTube’s campaign against hateful and racist videos is claiming some unintended victims: researchers and advocates working to expose racist hatemongers.
A video published by the Southern Poverty Law Center was among those taken down after the company announced plans Wednesday to remove more videos and channels that advocate white supremacy.
The civil rights advocacy group received an email notification early Thursday that a video of journalist Max Blumenthal interviewing prominent British Holocaust denier David Irving was removed from the SPLC’s YouTube channel.
“We know that this might be disappointing, but it’s important to us that YouTube is a safe place for all. If content breaks our rules, we remove it,” YouTube said in the email.
That the SPLC, which works to raise awareness of hate speech, may have been a casualty of an effort to reduce the spread of hate speech was not surprising to Heidi Beirich, director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project. That kind of ironic collateral damage has often resulted from tech companies’ efforts to police their platforms with software that relies on key words and other ambiguous signals, backed up by human moderators.
Another anti-racist group, One People’s Project, had an informational video removed from its YouTube page after Wednesday’s policy change, according to a report by the Daily Beast. A high school history teacher and a South African blogger were among others affected while attempting to counter white supremacy.
"It indicates that they have not refined well enough the difference between someone who is exploring issues of racism and hatred and someone who’s promoting it,” Beirich said.
Other large internet platforms have fallen prey to the same types of errors. Trying to curb anti-gay posts, Facebook accidentally censored posts by LGBT users who use terms such as “queer.” Last year, some LGBTQ creators on YouTube raised concerns about their content being hidden, restricted to adult users or demonetized by the company, the Verge reported.
In the SPLC video, Blumenthal was exploring how people could believe the Holocaust was a hoax and how that belief contributes to anti-Semitism, Beirich said.
"YouTube saw someone speaking of Holocaust denial and assumed it was promotion. But it was the opposite — it was exposure and condemnation of Holocaust denial thinking."
In another email notice to the SPLC, YouTube cited restrictions on content glorifying or inciting violence against another person or group of people, or hatred of people or groups based on race, gender, religion, sexual orientation or other protected categories.
YouTube said it posts clear policies on what content is acceptable, and it removes videos violating those policies, but with the massive volume of videos on the site, sometimes the company makes the wrong call.
“When it's brought to our attention that a video has been removed mistakenly, we act quickly to reinstate it,” YouTube said in a statement. “We also offer uploaders the ability to appeal removals and we will re-review the content.”
Beirich said the SPLC plans to appeal the video’s removal.