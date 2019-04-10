Uber is said to seek about $10 billion in year’s biggest IPO

Uber said in February that it generated $50 billion in gross bookings last year, up about 45% from 2017. But the figures show slowing growth. Of the $11.4 billion of net revenue in 2018, only $3 billion came in the last three months of the year, up only 2% from the previous quarter. While that number gave the San Francisco-based company a year-over-year quarterly growth rate of 25% — high by most standards — it fell well short of the 38% rate for the third quarter.