WeWork files confidentially for IPO

“We have regularly focused on how to take our business to the next level in every aspect,” Adam Neumann, the chief executive, wrote Monday in an email to staff reviewed by Bloomberg. “Partly due to technology and partly due to the times we live in, the world has never felt smaller and yet more people than ever are sharing that they feel alone. As one of the world’s largest physical networks, it is our responsibility to help lead the way and set the global example for people and corporations on how we should take care of each other and of our planet.”