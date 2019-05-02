Stephen Moore, Trump ally, withdraws from contention for Fed seat

The Fed’s monetary policy is made by the seven-member board and five of 12 district presidents, four of whom serve on a rotating basis. A full term for a governor on the Fed board is 14 years. Trump already has filled four board seats, none of which were seen as particularly partisan. Trump’s appointments have included the Fed’s current chairman, Jerome Powell, whom Trump has frequently criticized and reportedly contemplated firing, although it isn’t clear he has the authority to do so.