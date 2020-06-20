Hot Property newsletter: Where the money flows

Those in the music and entertainment industries don’t seem to be letting the ailing economy stand in the way of their real estate dreams. Recent home purchasers include a woman who is among the highest paid actresses in the world. She dropped a relatively paltry $26 million on slugger Barry Bonds’ former home in gated Beverly Park.

Our Home of the Week in Toluca Lake was once the marital home of newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber. The Spanish contemporary has 6,500 square feet of elegant interiors with high ceilings, dark wood floors and bands of picture windows that capture lake views. Did we mention the professional recording studio? The asking price is $7,999,999.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



Songbird finds a new nest

Actress turned pop star Ariana Grande has bought a newly built home in the Hollywood Hills’ Bird Streets area for $13.7 million.

The sleek three-story house was designed to capture canyon-to-ocean views from every room. Floor-to-ceiling windows line an entertainment level, which features 16-foot-high ceilings and hardwood floors. Pocketing walls open to an infinity-edge swimming pool.

The more than 10,000 square feet of living space contains a minimalist-vibe kitchen, an office, a fitness studio, a cedar-lined wellness center, a lavish bar, a 300-bottle wine cellar, four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home purchase was the second this year for the 26-year-old pop singer. Last month, she bought a Tudor-style home in Montecito from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $6.5 million.

Grande got her start on Broadway before landing a role on the Nickelodeon series “Victorious.” She has released five studio albums including last year’s “Thank U, Next” and won a Grammy for best pop vocal album in 2019 for “Sweetener.”

Ariana Grande’s contemporary showplace sits on about a third of an acre in the Hollywood Hills. (Noel Kleinman)

Another homer for Bonds’ estate

Married actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have bought the former home of baseball great Barry Bonds in gated Beverly Park for $26 million.

The 1.85-acre estate has been extensively renovated and centers on a 17,100-square-foot Italianate villa-style home. A two-story guesthouse, a sports court, a swimming pool and a spa fill out the property.

The seven-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom main house pairs Old World trappings with contemporary details. Highlights include a walnut-paneled office, a movie theater with a snack bar and an elevator.

Vergara, 47, is known for her work on the Emmy-winning sitcom “Modern Family.” Among her film credits are “The Emoji Movie,” “Chef” and “Hot Pursuit.” She is among the highest paid actresses in the world, earning an estimated $42.5 million last year, according to Forbes.

Manganiello, 43, gained fame on the show “True Blood.” His film credits include “Magic Mike,” “Justice League” and “Rampage.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have bought the onetime home of slugger Barry Bonds for $26 million. (Daniel Dahler)

Singer lowers his pitch

Liam Payne of One Direction has relisted his compound in the Santa Monica Mountains near Calabasas for $10.75 million. The nearly five-acre estate had been on the market a year ago at $11.2 million.

The scenic spread includes a 9,659-square-foot main house, two guesthouses, a teahouse and a mosaic-tiled swimming pool. Limestone patios, a koi pond, organic gardens and a small vineyard make up the grounds.

The Spanish-style main house has five fireplaces with carved limestone mantels, hand-hewn walnut flooring, beamed ceilings and a dramatic two-level library. Rows of recliners fill the theater room.

Payne, 26, was involved in scores of hits as part of One Direction, including “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Live While We’re Young” and “Story of My Life.” Since leaving the supergroup, he has struck out on his own, releasing an extended-play album in 2018 and his debut solo album, “LP1,” last year.

Liam Payne’s home library is large enough to hold a piano. (Tyler Hogan)

He touched down in Tarzana

Retired football player James Farrior, who won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has put his home turf in Tarzana up for sale at $4.65 million.

The Cape Cod-inspired home features an indoor courtyard and sprawling 7,000 square feet of space on a single story. A center-island kitchen, a media room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, an office, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms are among the interior spaces.

The roughly three-quarters of an acre site includes a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. A separate guesthouse is equipped with a full bath.

The 45-year-old Farrior played 15 seasons in the NFL for the Jets and Steelers. He won championships with the Steelers in 2006 and 2009 and twice made the Pro Bowl.

James Farrior’s Tarzana house opens to a central courtyard. (Redfin.com)

A place with good vibrations

Brian Wilson’s former home near the water is up for grabs, but you won’t be able to do much surfing. The Lake Arrowhead retreat, which the Beach Boys co-founder owned from 2008-12, just hit the market for $1.449 million.

A short walk from the water, the Colonial farmhouse features wood shingles, plantation shutters and cobblestone accents. The 3,357 square feet of living space includes four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Wilson penned many Beach Boys hits such as “Good Vibrations” and “California Girls.” The 77-year-old was inducted with the group into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and has gone on to release 11 solo albums, including “No Pier Pressure” in 2015.

The Colonial farmhouse at Lake Arrowhead was once owned by Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. (Andrew Bramasco)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, actress Jane Seymour and her then husband, David Flynn, executed a scene change on the Westside, selling their home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area and starting a renovation on another property in Bel-Air. The former couple, who divorced in 1992, planned to spend more time in England, according to their listing agent. They sold the Georgian Colonial-style home, which was previously owned by singer Carol Lawrence, for about $6 million.

It was 20 years ago when Diane Keaton sold her Beverly Hills home to Madonna for $6.5 million. Madonna had just bought another house in London and listed another property in the Hollywood Hills when she purchased the Spanish Colonial Revival-style house, which had been completely refurbished by Keaton. The pop star would sell the property four years later for $8.75 million, records show.

Ten years ago, sitcom stalwart Ed O’Neill emerged with the winning offer for actress Julianna Margulies’ Santa Monica home. Anticipating a bidding war, O’Neill submitted a bid of $3,350,001, or “one dollar over what we thought the others were offering,” his agent said at the time. Earlier that year, he sold another home in Santa Monica for $2.25 million.



What we’re reading

Seattle area architect George Reynoldson’s Original Funky House — named for its eclectic ’70s style — is for sale in Kirkland, Wash., reports Dwell. The sellers, who are asking $1.2 million, purchased the place from Nancy Wilson, founding member of the rock band Heart. Quirky details include a ship’s ladder bookshelf, lighting made from stovepipe and a keystone from an old building.

A couple of expats living in Japan found their dream house in the countryside, buying and restoring a 130-year-old house. CNN recounted their journey renovating the farmhouse, which is heated by a wood stove and has paper shoji doors in the interiors. The pair spent about $250,000 for the purchase — including 100 years’ worth of possessions.

