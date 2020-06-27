Hot Property newsletter: Time for some summertime home sales

It seems like some celebrity homeowners didn’t get the memo about spring usually being the best time to list a house for sale. But, then again, there’s been nothing traditional about the real estate cycle recently. Joining the raft of those planting for-sale signs in the L.A. area are a Grammy winner and a couple of actors.

Our Home of the Week in West Hollywood is a harmonious blend of 1930s details, modern updates and accents inspired by the owner’s time living in Mexico City. Beyond the 2,150 square feet of interiors is a lush backyard designed as a series of small outdoor rooms. The renovated two-story is listed at $2.299 million.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



It’s a Weeknd house

Abel Tesfaye, the singer-songwriter-producer better known as The Weeknd, has listed a Hidden Hills home he owns through a trust for sale at $24.995 million.

The massive house sits among redwood trees on nearly three acres in the gated equestrian community. A basketball court, a swimming pool and spa, a cabana and a barn are among the amenities.

The main house, designed as a contemporary play on farmhouse design, has gallery walls, high ceilings and wide-plank floors. Some nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms include a detached guesthouse.

Tesfaye, 30, bought the property three years ago for $18.2 million.

The Canadian singer has hits that include “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills.” He has won three Grammys, including one for his 2018 album “Starboy.”

The Weeknd’s impressive home in Hidden Hills includes a temperature-controlled wine room. (Realtor.com)

Out with a bang?

Actor Kunal Nayyar is hoping to end his time in the Hollywood Hills with a bang. “The Big Bang Theory” star just put his entertainer’s compound on the market for $3.995 million, or $1.145 million more than he paid in 2012.

The half-acre site has a Mediterranean-style villa and a pair of guesthouses. Some 4,100 square feet of living space features a living room with custom built-ins and a wet bar, a sky-lit kitchen and an office with picture windows. Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are in the main house. Each guesthouse has a bedroom and a bathroom.

A swimming pool sits between a grill and a covered fire pit. A pool house with a kitchen, living room and marble bathroom completes the property.

Nayyar became one of the world’s highest-paid television actors during his 12-season run as astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on “The Big Bang Theory.” The 39-year-old has also lent his voice to the show “Fantasy Hospital” as well as the animated films “Trolls” and “Trolls World Tour.”

Kunal Nayyar’s half-acre estate includes a single-story villa and two guesthouses surrounded by patios and courtyards. (Joshua Spooner)

Time to decamp

Demi Lovato couldn’t quite turn a profit on her Hollywood Hills home. After shelling out $8.3 million for the sleek three-story in 2016, the singer-actress just sold for $8.25 million.

The gated one-acre estate takes in sweeping city and ocean views from its hillside setting. A black-and-white exterior gives way to 5,564 square feet of bright living spaces with white walls and light hardwood floors.

A level with a bar and a media room opens to a rooftop terrace. There are four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The backyard contains a zero-edge pool and a gazebo.

Lovato, 27, started her career as an actress, starring in the Disney Channel films “Camp Rock” and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.” She’s recorded six studio albums to date with hits such as “This Is Me,” “Skyscraper” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” Her latest record, “Tell Me You Love Me,” was released in 2017.

The three-story home Demi Lovato sold sits on a gated acre just above Sunset Boulevard. (Redfin.com)

Doing a disappearing act

Actress Summer Bishil of “The Magicians” has listed her Pasadena home for sale at $2.18 million, or $380,000 more than she paid for it three years ago.

The classic 1950s Midcentury home sits on half an acre, taking in sweeping views of the Pasadena hills from picture windows and walls of glass. A whitewashed vintage round fireplace anchors the living room, and wood cabinetry houses a 1950s built-in stereo. The 2,000 square feet of living space also contains a breakfast nook, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Outdoor spaces include a dining patio, a colorful garden and a pool with a diving board perched at the edge of the property.

Bishil’s early credits include the films “Towelhead,” “Crossing Over” and “The Last Airbender.” Since 2015, the 31-year-old has starred as Margo Hanson in the Syfy show “The Magicians.”

Summer Bishil is looking for a buyer for her Midcentury house in Pasadena. (Redfin.com)

Estate welcomes a new day

A Beverly Hills contemporary owned for decades by singer and actress Doris Day has sold for $11.025 million. The two-thirds of an acre property previously sold in 2012 for $6.5 million.

Day owned the 1922 house from the 1950s until 2006, and the single-story retains some of the style from her tenure. Past a covered entry and formal foyer, are living spaces adorned with crystal chandeliers, crown molding and wainscoting. An open floor plan of just over 4,300 square feet contains four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

The spacious master suite opens directly to the hedged backyard, where a brick patio with a fireplace descends to a flat lawn and swimming pool. A pool house and sports court complete the estate.

The legendary actress and singer, who died last year at 97, got her start as a big-band singer before taking Hollywood by storm in the late 1940s. Considered the original “girl next door” for her bubbly personality and smile, Day appeared in 39 films, including “Love Me or Leave Me,” “Lover Come Back” and “Pillow Talk.”

The former Doris Day house retains its Hollywood glamour. (Redfin.com)

From the archives

It was 25 years ago when Whoopi Goldberg, fresh off her role in “Boys on the Side,” purchased a large ranch near Santa Barbara for a little over $1 million. Hidden by “an enormous number of oak trees,” the ranch included a spring, a bubbling stream and an adobe house with two-foot-thick walls.

Twenty years ago, actor Richard Gere dipped his toe into the Malibu rental market when he put his compound in the beach community up for lease at $75,000 a month. The compound, which included 90 feet of beach frontage, included a three-bedroom main house, two guest houses and a cottage on the sand. He would sell the property later that year for $10 million.

Ten years ago, a newly minted 36,000-square-foot mansion hit the market in Beverly Hills for a whopping $68.5 million. The massive French Palladian-inspired house was built by real estate investor C. Frederick Wehba on land that was once part of Beverly Hills co-founder Max Whittier’s estate. The land was later owned in the 1970s by Saudi sheik Mohammad al Fassi, who drew the ire of his neighbors after painting the white mansion green and placing nude statues throughout the grounds.

What we’re reading

Sadie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” gave Today a look inside her Louisiana home for their new series “My Happy Place.” Some things you might not find in other homes: a chalk board wall in a bathroom (buy toilet paper?), a floor mural quoting favorite scriptures and original artwork depicting Mark Ballas from Robertson’s stint on “Dancing With the Stars.

Matthew Michael Carnahan’s family home in Arlington, Va., wasn’t optimal for screenwriting. So he added a 400-square-foot free-standing studio where he can work in peace and quiet, reports Dwell. A bonus: floor-to-ceiling bookshelves slide open and reveal a concealed bath and a storage room equipped with a well-stocked mini bar.