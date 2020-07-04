Hot Property Newsletter: Doesn’t anybody stay in one place anymore?

If all you read are real estate headlines, you might not realize we are in a pandemic. Celebrities seem to be using their “found” time to get their homes in order — literally. In any case, sellers’ hopes spring eternal. Joining the ranks this week are TV stars and a rock legend.

Our Home of the Week, listed at $14 million, is a modernist masterpiece in Malibu (say that three times fast.) Soaring Gothic arches and walls of glass give the 4,170-square-foot, three-bedroom house a cathedral vibe. Designed to withstand both fire and earthquakes, the dramatic home is set on an acre with ocean views.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



Not your average prefab

Will Arnett of “Arrested Development” and “BoJack Horseman” fame has listed his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for sale at $10.995 million.

The steel-framed house takes its design cues from late modernist architect Ray Kappe. The L-shaped residence consists of six modules that were designed and built off-site. Clean lines, an open-concept layout and walls of glass reinforce the modernist vibe. Overhanging eaves — a Kappe trademark — provide protection from the heat of the sun, while diffusing natural light indoors.

A chef’s kitchen with built-in booth seating, a two-story living room, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are among the living spaces. Tiered decking, a dining patio, a fire pit, a swimming pool and a separate spa fill out the three-quarter-acre site.

Arnett, 50, appears on the show “The First Team” and is set to reprise his voice role as Batman in the upcoming sequel to “The Lego Batman Movie.” His other credits include “The Millers” and “30 Rock.”

Will Arnett’s hybrid-prefab home is a reimagining of modernist architect Ray Kappe’s RK2 model. (Berlyn Photography)

1.3 million reasons to sell

Actor Dylan Minnette, the “13 Reasons Why” star, bought a Spanish-style bungalow in Atwater Village last year for $1.25 million, and has put it back on the market at $1.3 million.

Shrouded in lush landscaping, the stucco and tile house is entered through an arched turquoise front door. Details within the 1,360 square feet of open plan space include warm wood accents, Moroccan and Saltillo tile, barrel ceilings and a family room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace framed by French doors. A pair of bedrooms and bathrooms complete the interior.

The property also has a remodeled studio used as a music room.

Minnette, 23, appeared in the shows “Lost,” “Prison Break” and “Awake” before landing the lead role in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” which ran for four seasons. His film credits include “Prisoners,” “Goosebumps” and “The Open House.” He also plays guitar and sings with the rock band Wallows.

Dylan Minnette is ready to part with his Spanish-style home and music studio. (Realtor.com)

She’ll display Emmys elsewhere

Stockard Channing, of “Grease” and “West Wing” fame, has sold her gated home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.7 million. That’s $205,000 above the asking price and more than three times what the actress paid for the property in 1991 — $870,000.

Built in 1956, the California ranch-style house has been updated through the years. High ceilings with exposed beams, a living room with a fireplace and built-ins in the den are among features of the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house.

Sliding glass doors off the common area and kitchen open to the backyard and a brick-rimmed swimming pool.

Channing, 76, won an Emmy Award for her role as first lady in “The West Wing” as well as one for her performance in the television movie “The Matthew Shepard Story.” More recently, she has appeared on the TV drama “The Good Wife” and the Hulu comedy “Difficult People.”

Actress Stockard Channing sold a rustic ranch-style house in Hollywood Hills. (Neue Focus)

He makes a completion in Del Mar

Retired football player Carson Palmer has finally sold his custom home in Del Mar for $18 million. The wood-clad contemporary had been on and off the market since 2015, when it first listed at $24.995 million.

The three-story house, set on a half-acre hilltop with panoramic ocean views, features poured concrete walls, mahogany details, an open-air living room and six bedrooms. The main bedroom has a deck with an indoor-outdoor shower and makes up the entire third floor.

An outdoor kitchen, a swimming pool, a sports court and a bocce ball court complete the grounds.

Palmer, 40, bought the property through a limited liability company in 2010 for $4.4 million. The 6,580-square-foot house was completed in 2015.

The former USC quarterback won a Heisman Trophy with the Trojans in 2002 and made three Pro Bowl teams during his 14-year NFL career with the Bengals, Raiders and Cardinals.

The custom compound that Carson Palmer sold sits on a half-acre hilltop in Del Mar. (NearMap)

Moving to his own rhythm

Latin-jazz-rock-fusion guitarist Carlos Santana has listed his home on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, for sale at $2.995 million or about $300,000 more than he paid for the place last year.

The 1.5-acre estate in Anahola centers on a single-story house with high ceilings, exposed beams, clerestory windows and walls of glass centered on the ocean.

A guest house with a lanai and a spa sits across from the main residence. The structures combine for four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and about 4,000 square feet of interior space.

Santana, 70, formed his namesake rock band in the 1960s and gained fame in the decades that followed with hit records such as “Abraxas,” “Lotus” and “Amigos.” His 1990 album “Supernatural” won a Grammy for best album, while the single “Smooth” won awards for best record and best song of the year.

Carlos Santana is looking for a buyer for his Kauai property. (Realtor.com)

From the archives

It was 30 years ago when NHL great Wayne Gretzky listed his home in Encino on the market for $3.25 million. Gretzky, who was playing for the Kings at the time, had been living in the San Fernando Valley home since moving to L.A. from Edmonton, Alberta. He and his wife, actress Janet Jones, would buy a home and an additional lot in Mulholland Estates the following year.

Readers flipped out 20 years ago when world figure skating champion Michelle Kwan bought a townhouse in Manhattan Beach for $575,000. Kwan, then 20 years old, was born and raised in Torrance and later attended UCLA, making the move a logical one. Decades later, the five-time world champion and two-time Olympic medalist now makes her home in Brentwood.

Ten years ago, television host Phil McGraw headlined Hot Property when he listed his Mediterranean villa-style home in Beverly Hills for $16.5 million. Dr. Phil, as he’s better known, is still a daytime TV mainstay but these days it’s his son, Jordan, who is making real estate news. The younger McGraw caused a stir in January when he listed a bizarrely decorated home in Beverly Crest for sale. An “anti-gun art installation” and creeping vine-covered staircase were among the home’s more unusual details.



What we’re reading

The “Bull Durham House,” featured as the home of character Annie Savoy in the 1988 film “Bull Durham,” is for sale in Durham, N.C., at $1.15 million. The Queen Anne-style charmer was built in 1880. You can check out the recent renovation of the four-bedroom, 3,598-square-foot home at Realtor.com.

Joseph Eichler is known for his middle-class midcentury architecture. His lesser-known claim to fame, however, is that he also fought for fair housing policy and to integrate American neighborhoods. Dwell has the story.