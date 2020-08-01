Hot Property newsletter: They’re selling like hotcakes

Defying the pandemic, homes are still moving in Southern California. This week’s sellers include actors of note and a hockey goalie and his actress wife.

Our Home of the Week is a sleek contemporary in Silver Lake crowned by 1,500 square feet of rooftop deck. Add to that another 3,600-plus square feet of white walled interior and there’s plenty of space to party — when that’s again appropriate. The asking price is $3.599 million.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



But will it slay a buyer?

Actress Eliza Dushku, known for television roles on “Dollhouse” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has put a Hollywood Hills-area home she owns in a trust on the market for $1.849 million.

Built in the late 1950s, the yellow-hued bungalow sits behind gates on about a quarter of an acre. The single-story house has Saltillo tile floors, high ceilings and skylights. French doors open to a tiled patio and gardens in the backyard.

The nearly 1,750-square-foot floor plan has fireplaces in the living and breakfast rooms, plus three bedrooms. The two-car garage is currently used as a den.

Dushku, 39, gained fame at an early age in the film “That Night.” Her scores of credits include the films “Bring It On” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” as well as the television shows “Leap Year” and “Banshee.”

Eliza Dushku has listed a Hollywood Hills home that she owns through a trust. (Realtor.com)

$2.995 million is their goal

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller and his wife, “Anger Management” actress Noureen DeWulf, are shopping around their Hollywood Hills home of nearly a decade. The cozy spot above the Sunset Strip has hit the market at $2.995 million.

In addition to the 2,400-square-foot home, there’s a garden courtyard in front and a tiered backyard with a swimming pool and dining area. The quarter-acre lot even has a perch for a putting green.

Inside, a dual-sided fireplace anchors an open floor plan with a living room, a dining area and a center-island kitchen. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Miller, 40, was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 1999 and has also spent time with the Blues, Canucks and Ducks. He won a silver medal as the starting goaltender for the U.S. in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

DeWulf, 36, starred as Lacey Patel in the FX sitcom “Anger Management” and has also appeared in the films “West Bank Story,” “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” and “The Back-Up Plan.”

The property listed by Ryan Miller and Noureen DeWulf includes their own personal putting green. (Realtor.com)

That’s a wrap in Valley Village

Actress Marisol Nichols of “24” and “Riverdale” is ready to wrap up her run in Valley Village. About a year after buying a contemporary home for $1.775 million, she’s brought it back to the market for $1.899 million.

The single-story residence was newly remodeled when she bought it, but the actress added a bedroom, a bathroom and waterfall quartz countertops in the kitchen. The 2,700-square-foot house now has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The quarter-acre grounds include a studio and a two-car garage.

Nichols, 46, made her film debut in 1997 in the comedy “Vegas Vacation.” She also has appeared in the shows “Teen Wolf,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “GCB.”

Marisol Nichols’ quarter-acre property includes a remodeled single-story home, a studio and a swimming pool. (Realtor.com)

A place to make dreams come true

The longtime home of late actor-director Penny Marshall has sold in Hollywood Hills for $6 million.

Set on more than an acre of hilltop land, the two-story house takes in sweeping city views. Nearly 10,000 square feet, the Midcentury home has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as a darkroom and a safe room. The white-and-mint retro kitchen has a dining booth. The floor depicts slices of watermelon.

A brick patio leads to a swimming pool with a diving board overlooking the L.A. skyline.

Marshall, who died in 2018 at age 75, received three Golden Globe nominations for her role in “Laverne & Shirley,” a “Happy Days” spinoff that ran for eight seasons. She turned to directing after that, helming “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” before blockbusters such as “Big,” “A League of Their Own” and “Awakenings.”

The home of the late actress-director Penny Marshall is set on more than an acre. (Hilton & Hyland)

Comic bows out of Calabasas

Actor-producer Allen Covert of “Grandma’s Boy” has sold his home in Calabasas for $2.415 million.

Built in 1997 and since updated, the more than 6,600-square-foot house features a two-story foyer, a custom library, a family room with a wet bar, and six bedrooms.

The landscaped grounds contain a custom swimming pool with a spa, a barbecue island and a covered patio. Lawn and mature trees fill out the roughly half-acre site.

An executive producer for Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, Covert this year appeared in and produced the Netflix film “The Wrong Missy.” His decades of credits also include the film comedies “Big Daddy,” “Little Nicky” and “50 First Dates.”

Allen Covert’s Calabasas home. (Realtor.com)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, comedian Yakov Smirnoff switched up his housing act, buying a Pacific Palisades home for $2.4 million and listing another house in the Hollywood Hills for $1.795 million. The Russian comic and his wife, Linda, were expecting at the time and cited location as the main reason they bought the Palisades house, which was on the 18th hole of the Riviera Country Club.

It was 20 years ago when former Dodgers outfielder Shawn Green unloaded a base on the Westside, selling a Pacific Palisades home he had built for $3.9 million. The slugger sold the property after buying another place in Newport Beach that year for around $1.8 million.

A decade ago, the last Los Angeles-area home of Michael Jackson surfaced for sale at $28.995 million. The pop icon had been living in the 17,171-square-foot mansion in Holmby Hills at the time of his death in 2010, paying some $100,000 a month, The Times reported. Designed by architect Richard Landry, the massive French chateau would eventually sell two years later for $18.05 million.



What we’re reading

Are tiny homes the answer? A pair of recent articles take a look.

San Diego has decided it will allow small movable houses to be installed in backyards. It is hoped that the units — cheaper, and quicker to erect, than conventional “granny flats” — will add another affordable-housing option to the mix, reports the San Diego Union-Tribune.

And just how does one navigate diminutive quarters? Domino offers some ideas gleaned from 200-square-foot dorm rooms in Rotterdam. Multifunctional pieces, a storage system that doubles as stairs and a large sink that does kitchen and bathroom duty are among the features.