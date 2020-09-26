Hot Property newsletter: It’s a shore thing

This week’s collection includes homes along the West and Gulf coasts. A three-story oceanfront abode in Malibu owned by A-listers represents Los Angeles-area luxury living, while a bayfront Tampa, Fla., mansion is taking a swing at $29 million on the other side of the nation.

Our newly built Home of the Week in Malibu nearly doubles its footprint with outdoor living spaces, terraces and balconies. Those ocean and coastline views don’t come cheap, however. The asking price of the 6,500-square-foot house is $12 million.

— Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



Star-struck in Malibu

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and singer Jennifer Lopez have sold their oceanfront home in Malibu for $6.775 million. The A-list couple bought the place for $6.6 million last year from actor Jeremy Piven.

The three-story house features wraparound decking and two upper balconies overlooking the ocean. Some 4,400 square feet of interiors include five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Lopez, 51, has sold roughly 80 million records worldwide and appeared in 34 films, including “Selena.”

Rodriguez, 45, notched 696 home runs and 3,115 hits across 22 seasons with the Mariners, Rangers and Yankees. The 14-time All-Star Game player has worked as a baseball analyst for Fox Sports and ESPN.

Celebrity owners of this Malibu home include Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and, previously, Jeremy Piven. (Realtor.com)

A brotherly breakup?

Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth are ready to part with the hillside home they share in Malibu, listing the place they own through a trust for $4.9 million.

The 4,612 square feet of living space is accented with polished concrete floors, wood details and marble finishes. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a wine cellar and a purple-walled media room.

The tiered property covers 1.3 acres.

Chris Hemsworth, 37, is known for his role as Thor in the Marvel cinematic universe. Liam Hemsworth, 30, gained fame in “The Hunger Games” trilogy. And Luke Hemsworth, 39, is in HBO’s sci-fi western show “Westworld.”

The open floor plan expands to a dining deck under a string of lights at the Malibu home owned through a trust by the Hemsworth brothers. (The Agency)

‘Fresh’ air in Brentwood

Actor Will Smith, in collaboration with the current property owner, has listed the mansion from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” on Airbnb, and the rate seems unreal: $30 a night. The home — which is actually in Brentwood — will be available to rent for five one-night stays in early October.

Touted as “The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around,” the listing says guests will have access to the master wing, which is full of amenities inspired by the show. They can also head to the dining room, complete with a throne, and the posh backyard with a swimming pool and outdoor lounge.

The listing is part of the promotion of a “Fresh Prince” reunion on HBO Max to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary.

For fans, it offers a rare opportunity to access the mansion. Records show the property hasn’t publicly traded hands since it sold in 1978 for $732,000.

The Airbnb listing for the mansion from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” says guest will have access to the master wing, dining room and backyard swimming pool. (Airbnb)

Mansion hits it out of the park

Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has put his waterfront Tampa, Fla., mansion on the market for $29 million.

The mammoth listing arrives a few months after reports surfaced that Jeter was renting out the waterfront mansion to Tom Brady, who signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the offseason.

Set on more than an acre, the custom estate spans 22,000 square feet (not including the 9,000 square feet of decks and balconies). Clad in hand-carved granite and limestone, the palatial home has seven bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Jeter, 46, spent his 20-year career with the New York Yankees, making 14 All-Star appearances along with five World Series titles. He bought a minority stake in the Miami Marlins three years ago and currently serves as the team’s chief executive.

The 22,000-square-foot mansion in Tampa, Fla., that Derek Jeter has listed overlooks the bay. (Uneek Image)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, pop singer Kenny Loggins and then-wife, Eva, put their nearly 20-acre estate in Montecito on the market at $14 million. Centuries-old beams and timbers had been used to create the custom Italianate villa, along with antique pavers, handcrafted iron, blown glass and hand-crafted bricks.

Twenty years ago, Emmy-winning actor Hank Azaria bought a Beverly Hills-area home for just under $2 million. The design of the newly built house, with four bedrooms in nearly 5,000 square feet, was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture.

Ten years ago, the Brentwood home where iconic actress Marilyn Monroe died sold for $3.85 million. Los Angeles Times reports from the time of Monroe’s 1962 death described the place as a rambling Spanish-style home that she had recently purchased for $75,000 and only partially furnished.



What we’re reading

Did you know you can blur the picture of your house on Google Street View? Mashable explains how it’s done and why you might want to do so. There’s one caveat, however: once you’ve blurred the image, it’s permanent.

People with way too much time on their hands over at Apartment Therapy marked the 50th anniversary of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” by dissecting her Queen Anne Victorian-style apartment from the pilot episode. Apparently, the striped wallpaper, shag carpet, stained-glass kitchen windows and high beamed ceilings were “the epitome of single girl cool” back then.