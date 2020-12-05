Hot Property newsletter: Celebrity home sellers are racking up the sales

Moving well these days in the Los Angeles residential market are homes owned by celebrities. Among those of note who have recently closed a door are the Philadelphia 76ers’ new head coach, a comedy cut-up and an action actor.

Our Home of the Week is a newly built five-bedroom contemporary in Pacific Palisades. The fun-filled 8,000-square-foot house includes wet bars, a theater room, a billiards room, a wine cellar and a gym. Topping it off is a 1,500-square-foot roof deck that overlooks the ocean. The asking price is $11.995 million.

— Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



A $12.25-million alley-oop

Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who relocated to the Philadelphia 76ers, has unloaded his Malibu beach house for $12.25 million.

The Spanish-style two-story, set along the ocean in Malibu Cove Colony, takes advantage of the scenic setting with pocketing walls of glass and a deck that descends to the beach.

In addition to the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home, there’s a courtyard with a bar and a detached spa with a sauna and Japanese soaking tub.

Rivers, 59, played with the Atlanta Hawks, the Clippers, the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. As a coach, he was named NBA coach of the year with the Orlando Magic in 2000 and won a championship with the Boston Celtics.

Doc Rivers has given up his ocean-facing home in Malibu. (Neue Focus)

Comic’s timing is perfect

Comedic actor Seth Rogen has another hit on his hands in West Hollywood. A month after listing his Spanish-style retreat, the actor-director sold it for $2.16 million.

The 97-year-old gated hacienda, surrounded by landscaping, has a front courtyard and backyard ponds and dining areas.

Arched doorways, barrel ceilings and custom built-ins retain the home’s Spanish roots. French doors open the living room to outdoor space. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms complete the 2,853-square-foot floor plan.

Rogen, 38, appeared in the sitcoms “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared” before writing and starring in the movies “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” “This Is the End” and “The Interview.” He more recently appeared in the HBO Max movie “An American Pickle.”

Seth Rogen has sold a 1923 Spanish-style house in West Hollywood. (Jeff Ong)

Iceman’s house was hot

Shawn Ashmore, known for playing Iceman in the “X-Men” film series, found a buyer a week after listing his Studio City house, selling it for $2.125 million.

The two-story home draws the eye with a striking gray exterior offset by a bright blue double-door entry. A living room with a fireplace steps down to a marble, quartz and stainless-steel kitchen. Two of the three bedrooms are upstairs.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot floor plan opens to a backyard with a swimming pool, a dining patio and lawn.

In addition to his Iceman role, the 41-year-old has appeared in the horror film “The Ruins” and the shows “The Following,” “The Rookie” and “The Boys.”

Shawn Ashmore’s Studio City home has found a buyer. (Jeff Elson)

‘Hunger Games’ actor got a bite

“Hunger Games” actor Josh Hutcherson shed his Studio City home for $1.899 million after about two weeks on the market. The buyer is Billy Walsh, a songwriter who has penned tracks for artists such as Post Malone and the Weeknd.

The 1,706 square feet of living space includes a center-island kitchen, an open-concept dining area with a wine cooler, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The backyard, perched above the property, contains a kidney-shaped swimming pool, a pizza oven, a patio and lawn.

The 28-year-old is also known for his film roles in “RV” and “Future Man.” Last year, he had a voice role in the Netflix animated series “Ultraman.”

Josh Hutcherson has sold a single-story home in Studio City. (Adrian Van Anz)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, actor Bruce Willis and his then-wife, Demi Moore, were rehabbing a New York City penthouse that they bought for $8 million. The co-op was billed as “a triplex penthouse” because it was originally three apartments that were later combined.

Twenty years ago, singer-actress Janet Jackson sold her Bel-Air home for $9.5 million. The house, built in the ‘30s, was on an acre and had a tennis court and city views.

Ten years ago, Bing Crosby’s former home in Rancho Mirage was on the market at $3.495 million. The sprawling 6,700-square-foot estate sat on more than an acre in the Thunderbird Heights neighborhood. The late singer and actor had often entertained other celebrities around the swimming pool.



