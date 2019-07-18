Funnyman Steve Martin gets his price and more in the Beverly Hills Post Office area

Actor-comedian Steve Martin has made quick work of selling his other house in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.

The contemporary-vibe home, which sits adjacent to Martin’s main estate, hit the market in late June for $2.149 million and was listed as pending after just a few days. It sold in about three weeks for $2.22 million, or $71,000 over the asking price, records show.

Built in 1957 and since updated, the two-story house has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 2,000 square feet of living space. A wall of sliding glass doors borders the living room, which opens to the kitchen and dining area. A massive fireplace divides the open-plan space.

Sliding glass doors open a common area to a covered balcony. Another balcony sits off the master suite.

Brick patios, an assortment of palms and mature landscaping fill out the roughly one-acre lot. A two-car garage sits near the front.

Martin bought the property in 1997 for $995,000, records show.

Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing. Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.



The 73-year-old Martin got his start as a stand-up comic. Over the decades, he’s been among the most frequent hosts of “Saturday Night Live” and, as a film actor, has had numerous starring roles, including “The Jerk” (1979), “Three Amigos” (1986) and “The Father of the Bride” films.

Last year, he appeared alongside comedian Martin Short in the Netflix special “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.”