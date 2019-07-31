Onetime Brentwood home of actor Jimmy Stewart fetches $8.26 million

In leafy Brentwood Park, a former home of legendary actor Jimmy Stewart has sold for $8.26 million, or $510,000 over the asking price.

The over-asking sale is reflective of a market that will pay a premium for large, flat lots with development potential. In the case of the former Stewart home, the property encompasses nearly half an acre.

The single-story home, built in 1938, is reached through a gated courtyard entry. Inside, some 4,600 square feet of living space holds four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a dining/family room and an eat-in kitchen. The formal living room features a wall of wood built-ins that surround a classic fireplace.

A large swatch of grass, mature trees and a concrete patio make up the backyard. A two-car garage sits off the front.

The property, owned by the same family for 60 years, hit the market in early July and sold in about two weeks, records show.

Stewart lived at the home in the 1940s before moving to the flats of Beverly Hills shortly after he was married in 1949.

The silver screen star, who died in 1997 at 89, was considered Hollywood’s Everyman for enduring roles in films including “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Philadelphia Story” and “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” In the late 1940s and ‘50s, he collaborated with director Alfred Hitchcock on four films — “Rope,” “Rear Window,” “Vertigo” and the 1956 remake of “The Man Who Knew Too Much.”



Justin Mandile of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Jeffrey Peterson of Compass represented the buyer.