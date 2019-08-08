John Stamos scoops up an equestrian estate in Hidden Hills

Actor John Stamos, who yet to find a taker for his Beverly Hills Post Office pad, has paid $5.75 million for an equestrian estate in the celeb-riddled community of Hidden Hills.

Set on 1.5 acres, the Cape Cod-inspired traditional residence is markedly different from the rustic Country French-style house the “Full House” star is selling. The 5,750-square-foot spread features wide-plank floors, artistic chandeliers, whitewashed beams, custom built-ins and marble finishes throughout. Skylights and picture windows flood the interior with natural light.

An indoor-outdoor great room, complete with two living areas and a dining area, anchors the floor plan. The expansive chef’s kitchen adds an island with a built-in wine fridge and a lounge with a dual-sided fireplace.

Six bedrooms, 5.25 bathrooms, two offices and a recording studio round out the single-story interior.

Outside, lanterns top a series of shaded lounges. The verdant grounds also feature a swimming pool, spa, basketball court, playground, garden, barn and horseshoe-shaped driveway.

The home was formerly owned by Swedish music producer Adam Anders and his wife, singer Nikki Anders, who had been shopping the property since 2013, records show.

Yana Galuz of Engel & Volkers Shermans Oaks held the listing. Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.



In addition to “Full House,” Stamos, 55, has starred in “General Hospital,” “ER” and “Grandfathered.” More recently, he reprised his role as Uncle Jesse in Netflix’s “Fuller House,” which he also executive produced.

During the 1990s, the actor owned a Mediterranean mansion on six acres in Calabasas before selling it for $2.15 million in 2001. The property recently went back up for sale at $4.1 million