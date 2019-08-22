Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Soap star Michael Muhney quickly sheds Sherman Oaks home

The split-level home features such outdoor spaces as a covered front porch, a rear courtyard and a grassy yard with a playground.
The split-level home features such outdoor spaces as a covered front porch, a rear courtyard and a grassy yard with a playground.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 22, 2019
9:56 AM
Actor Michael Muhney wasted no time selling his Sherman Oaks abode. The former “Young and the Restless” star listed his split-level house earlier this year and sold it in about a month for $1.86 million, or $11,000 more than the asking price.

That’s a $710,000 improvement upon what Muhney paid for the place in 2010, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Found south of Ventura Blvd., the traditional-style home has 2,455 square feet of living space. Tan tones mix with floors of tile, carpet and hand-scraped Italian hardwood in the common spaces, which include a marble kitchen and a pair of living rooms separated by a dual-sided fireplace.

(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)

Four bedrooms — each occupying a separate corner of the home for extra privacy — and four bathrooms fill out the rest of the floor plan, as well as a bonus basement room with custom finishes. Bluestone tile enters the two-car garage complete with automatic lighting.

The property’s outdoor spaces are as strong as its indoor ones. There’s a covered front porch, a courtyard patio with a fire pit and a long stretch of landscaped lawn with a playground.

Muhney, 44, has starred in “Turks,” “The Huntress” and “Veronica Mars.” From 2009-2014, he played Adam Newman on “The Young and the Restless” and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy award for the role in 2013.

David Ivkovic of Keller Williams Realty Studio City held the listing. Nicole Fruin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
