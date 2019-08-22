Soap star Michael Muhney quickly sheds Sherman Oaks home

Actor Michael Muhney wasted no time selling his Sherman Oaks abode. The former “Young and the Restless” star listed his split-level house earlier this year and sold it in about a month for $1.86 million, or $11,000 more than the asking price.

That’s a $710,000 improvement upon what Muhney paid for the place in 2010, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Found south of Ventura Blvd., the traditional-style home has 2,455 square feet of living space. Tan tones mix with floors of tile, carpet and hand-scraped Italian hardwood in the common spaces, which include a marble kitchen and a pair of living rooms separated by a dual-sided fireplace.

Four bedrooms — each occupying a separate corner of the home for extra privacy — and four bathrooms fill out the rest of the floor plan, as well as a bonus basement room with custom finishes. Bluestone tile enters the two-car garage complete with automatic lighting.

The property’s outdoor spaces are as strong as its indoor ones. There’s a covered front porch, a courtyard patio with a fire pit and a long stretch of landscaped lawn with a playground.

Muhney, 44, has starred in “Turks,” “The Huntress” and “Veronica Mars.” From 2009-2014, he played Adam Newman on “The Young and the Restless” and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy award for the role in 2013.

David Ivkovic of Keller Williams Realty Studio City held the listing. Nicole Fruin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.