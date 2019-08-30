‘Get Out’ producer Sean McKittrick buys John Byers-designed home in Mid-Wilshire

Film producer Sean McKittrick, whose credits include the cult classic “Donnie Darko” and the Oscar-winning films “BlacKkKlansman” and “Get Out,” has bought a home in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles for $1.75 million. The seller was celebrity stylist Umberto Savone.

Designed by noted architect John Byers, the 1950s Spanish-style house was once owned by John F. Dockweiler, the former L.A. County district attorney who handled the prosecution of mobster Benjamin “Bugsy Siegel” for murder and actor Errol Flynn for statutory rape.

Obscured from the street by privacy hedges, the two-story house features high ceilings, arched doorways, built-ins and original wood floors. Nearly 2,500 square feet of interior includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, a spacious kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The master suite, which has a large walk-in closet, has an updated bath and a Juliet balcony that overlooks the backyard.

Outside, there’s a small patio, drought-tolerant landscaping and a swimming pool. Hidden among hedges is an outdoor shower.

The property hit the market in March and was listed at $1.899 million before closing, records show.

Chris Jacobs of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Nechama Jacobs of the Bienstock Group represented the buyer.



McKittrick was a producer on this year’s horror-thriller hit “Us,” starring actress Lupita Nyong’o. The films “Southland Tales,” “Bad Words” and “God Bless America” are among his other credits.