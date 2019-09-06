Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi unload an investment property in Westlake Village

Another day, another million for power couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The pair just sold an investment property in Westlake Village for $980,000, records show.

DeGeneres and De Rossi have been big players on the Southern California real estate scene for a while. Just this summer, they spent $42.5 million on Adam Levine’s 10,000-square-foot mansion, sold their Carpinteria beach house for $23 million and then unloaded a chic Hollywood Regency-style house in Beverly Hills for $15.5 million

The recently sold lakefront townhouse is a far cry from their other prized holdings, but the neutral-toned home still offers a few highlights. Oversized windows take in views of the water from nearly every room, and the open floor plan expands to a deck overlooking Westlake Lake.

The 1,818-square-foot interior pairs white walls with carpet and tile floors. There’s a living room with a corner fireplace, an open dining area and a bright kitchen.

Originally, the home had three bedrooms, but the third has been remodeled into a sun-soaked lounge off the master suite. In total, there are two bedrooms and three bathrooms across two stories.

DeGeneres, 61, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. She also hosts the NBC game show “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which was renewed for a third season earlier this year.

De Rossi, 46, has appeared on such television shows as “Ally McBeal,” “Arrested Development” and “Better Off Ted.” More recently, she played Republican power player Elizabeth North on the ABC show “Scandal.”

Patte Gilbert of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Judi Opolinsky of Southern California Realty represented the buyer.