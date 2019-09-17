Andrew Wiggins sells his home court in Minnesota

He shoots, he scores. Just two months after sending his Minnesota home to market, Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins has sold the place for $1.83 million.

The former NBA Rookie of the Year paid $1.625 million for the property in 2014 shortly after being traded from the Cavaliers to the Timberwolves. Spanning two stories, the house sits just off Cedar Lake in southwest Minneapolis.

Wiggins made some changes during his stay, touching up an eye-catching exterior with wood shingles and tapered columns. The living spaces, like many other homes in the area, feature loads of lumber alongside tile and stone finishes.

1 / 14 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 The living room with a stone fireplace. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 The kitchen with booth seating. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 The office. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 The family room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The den. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 The gym with a basketball hoop. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 The covered patio. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 The swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Past a covered front porch, the interior holds a living room with a fireplace, a family room with a wet bar, a kitchen with booth seating and a formal dining room.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and two offices in 6,330 square feet. Boasting darker tones than the rest of the home, the master suite features a dual-sided fireplace separating the bedroom and bathroom.

Amenities fill out the rest of the floor plan, including a den, a soundproof music room and a gym with a basketball hoop. A covered patio hangs off the home’s backside, descending to a swimming pool, spa and fenced lawn. The property spans around 0.4 acres.

Wiggins, after being named the Naismith Prep Player of the Year and Gatorade National Player of the Year in high school, spent a year with Kansas before being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. Through five seasons with Minnesota, he’s averaged 19.4 points per game.



Advertisement

He first listed the home in July for $1.995 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Kent Pitlick of Downtown Resource Group held the listing. Lynne O’Reilly of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.