Hot Property

Designer Kim Gordon rolls out her latest creation in Laurel Canyon

Kim Gordon’s Laurel Canyon project | Hot Property
Custom steel-framed windows bring garden views into the bathroom of the latest home project by artist-designer Kim Gordon. The reimagined Midcentury Modern-style house is going on the market in the Hollywood Hills for $3.25 million.
(Tyler Hogan)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 18, 2019
3:23 PM
Artist and designer Kim Gordon, known for her unique home projects in Venice, is listing her latest creation in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $3.25 million.

The Midcentury Modern-style home, built in 1951 and newly reimagined, has all the hallmarks of a Gordon-designed residence. Hand-troweled plaster walls and ceilings, high ceilings and curated furnishings are among eye-catching details. French doors and windows have been replaced with handmade steel-framed doors and windows, which Gordon manufactures herself.

A formal living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace lies at the heart of the 2,600-square-foot home. The kitchen has been reconfigured and has blue cabinetry and gold accents that pop against neutral tones.

Two of the three bedrooms are master suites including one with a separate entrance. There are three bathrooms plus custom closets and a whole-house water filtration system.

Outside, the quarter-acre lot features drought-tolerant landscaping and mature trees that fill a back hillside. Separate patio areas have built-in planters and fire features. A small garden courtyard sits off the master suite.

David Kramer, Ziv Gabay and Lisa Gild of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Gordon’s works, are known foremphasizing natural light while introducing artistic design elements. Earlier this year, the designer listed her personal Venice home for sale and sold another project in the area for $3.25 million.

She is currently designing a personal wellness retreat in the Mandeville Canyon area.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
