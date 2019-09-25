Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Casino exec Barry Shier seeks $16.5 million for massive Vegas chateau

Set on 2.6 acres, the golf course estate centers on a French-inspired mansion with Old World details across more than 14,000 square feet.
(Luxe Estates & Lifestyles)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 25, 2019
9:38 AM
Casino executive Barry Shier is rolling the dice in Las Vegas, where his French-inspired mansion just hit the market for $16.5 million.

Spanning 2.6 acres on the 18th fairway of the TPC Summerlin golf course, the triple-gated estate is part of an exclusive seven-home enclave. High-profile neighbors include magician David Copperfield and casino magnate Steve Wynn.

Built in 1999, the mansion clocks in at more than 14,000 square feet with six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a seven-car garage. Old World design elements such as handcrafted chestnut, hand-hewn beams and floors of cherry and limestone add style to the formal living spaces.

Opulent stone fireplaces anchor the living and family rooms. Rotunda-style ceilings top the formal dining room. Elsewhere, amenities include a movie theater, gym, steam room and 850-bottle wine cellar.

Guest bedrooms fill out the west wing, expanding to terraces overlooking a courtyard. The master suite enjoys a wing of its own, combining a spacious bedroom, custom dressing rooms and an ornate bathroom with a fireplace and freestanding tub.

Outside, stone patios, rolling lawns and French country-inspired gardens surround a swimming pool and spa. The property is located about 15 miles off the Las Vegas Strip.

Zar Zanganeh and Robert Sibulkin of Luxe Estates & Lifestyles hold the listing.

A luxury hotel and casino developer, Shier has worked on the Mirage, Bellagio, Golden Nugget, Beau Rivage and Waldorf Astoria.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
