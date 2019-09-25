What $500,000 buys right now in three of Riverside County’s top school districts

In August, The Times looked at what $1.5 million buys in L.A. County’s top school districts. Out in Riverside County, however, the cost to get into the county’s top schools is significantly less.

Here’s what $500,000 buys right now in the top-rated districts of Murrieta Valley Unified, Corona-Norco Unified and Temecula Valley Unified.

MURRIETA: A Pebble Tec pool with a waterfall anchors the backyard behind this two-story home full of colorful, carpeted living spaces.

Address: 23669 Morning Glory Drive, Murrieta, 92562

Listed for: $497,900 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,778 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious kitchen; second-story loft; custom gazebo; three-car garage

About the area: In the 92562 ZIP Code, based on 110 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $454,000, up 5.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1124 S. Vicentia Ave., Corona (Realtor.com)

CORONA: Arched entryways and clay tile set the tone outside this stylish Spanish home with modern amenities.

Address: 1124 S. Vicentia Ave., Corona, 92882

Listed for: $499,900 for four bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,716 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Formal living room with picture windows; galley-style kitchen with tile backsplash; grassy backyard; detached garage

About the area: In the 92882 ZIP Code, based on 59 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $497,000, down 4.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

36120 Patricia Dell St., Temecula (Realtor.com)

TEMECULA: This equestrian estate on more than four fenced acres features a manufactured home with a newly built addition, a spacious workshop and sweeping mountain views.

Address: 36120 Patricia Dell St., Temecula, 92592

Listed for: $519,900 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,664 square feet (4.38-acre lot)

Features: Covered front porch; new floors; office in workshop; custom wood deck

About the area: In the 92592 ZIP Code, based on 135 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $513,000, up 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

36890 Gemina Ave., Murrieta (Realtor.com)

MURRIETA: Drought-tolerant landscaping keeps the water bill to a minimum outside this turnkey home with patios in the front and back.

Address: 36890 Gemina Ave., Murrieta, 92563

Listed for: $494,500 for six bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,923 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; tile floors; two-story foyer; upgraded kitchen

About the area: In the 92563 ZIP Code, based on 98 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $434,000, up 1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

723 Ramona Ave., Corona (Realtor.com)

CORONA: Located in downtown Corona, this 117-year-old home boasts new paint, new floors, new fencing and upgraded living spaces.

Address: 723 Ramona Ave., Corona, 92879

Listed for: $499,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,200 square feet (8,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Bold blue exterior; covered front porch; one-bedroom guesthouse; central location

About the area: In the 92879 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $461,000, up 4.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

43901 Running Brook Circle, Temecula (Realtor.com)

TEMECULA: Stacked-stone accents touch up the exterior and continue into the living room of this two-story home close to the 79 Freeway.

Address: 43901 Running Brook Circle, Temecula, 92592

Listed for: $509,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,011 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious center-island kitchen; master suite with spa tub; back patio; three-car garage

About the area: In the 92592 ZIP Code, based on 135 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $513,000, up 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.