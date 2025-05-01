Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball scores

More to Read

Southern Section Adelanto 19, Victor Valley 9 Alta Loma 5, San Dimas 4 Anaheim 7, Los Amigos 5 Anaheim Canyon 5, Garden Grove Pacifica 4 Barstow 10, Silverado 9 Bolsa Grande 17, Saddleback 7 Buena Park 11, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1 Burbank Burroughs 11, Burbank 0 Capistrano Valley Christian 8, Southlands Christian 2 Carter 9, Eisenhower 8 Chino Hills 11, Etiwanda 4 Colton 12, Bloomington 1 Diamond Ranch 11, Montclair 5 Don Lugo 10, Chaffey 9 El Monte 11, Rosemead 1 El Segundo 6, Torrance 1 Elsinore 9, San Jacinto 3 Fullerton 10, Ocean View 0 Grand Terrace 22, Jurupa Hills 6 Great Oak 12, Temecula Valley 1 Hamilton 12, Desert Christian Academy 3 Hesperia Christian 7, ACE 3 Irvine 11, Portola 1 Katella 25, Laguna Hills 6 Lakewood St. Joseph 10, Bellflower 0 La Quinta 20, Rancho Mirage 7 Orange Lutheran 9, Los Alamitos 2 Los Osos 10, Rancho Cucamonga 3 Murrieta Mesa 14, Vista Murrieta 4 Murrieta Valley 15, Chaparral 1 Nuview Bridge 15, California Military 10 Palos Verdes 5, Mira Costa 2 Peninsula 6, Wiseburn Da Vinci 0 Placentia Valencia 12, Whitney 0 Rialto 11, San Gorgonio 1 Rio Hondo Prep 4, Pasadena Poly 2 Riverside Notre Dame 13, Rim of the World 6 Rosary 11, Northwood 1 Royal 2, Santa Paula 1 San Clemente 6, Trabuco Hills 0 San Jacinto Leadership 24, Temecula Prep 20 Santa Ana Valley 7, Orange 1 Segerstrom 12, Garden Grove 4 Sierra Canyon 4, Muir 1 Simi Valley 5, Camarillo 4 South El Monte 16, Marshall 1 South Hills 17, Colony 1 South Torrance 14, North Torrance 5 St. Paul 14, St. Anthony 3 Summit 6, Kaiser 2 Temescal Canyon 16, Tahquitz 2 United Christian academy 26, California Lutheran 8 Westminster 13, Costa Mesa 10 Westminster La Quinta 16, Estancia 4 Woodbridge 4, University 0

Southern Section Adelanto 11, Victor Valley 2 Alhambra 6, Montebello 4 Aliso Niguel 4, Tesoro 2 Alta Loma 5, Los Altos 3 Animo Leadership 4, Ambassador 1 Arroyo Valley 8, Fontana 2 Bell Gardens 2, Schurr 0 Brea Olinda 5, Ocean View 2 California 9, Whittier 1 Carpinteria 3, Nordhoff 2 Castaic 7, Saugus 4 Chadwick 7, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 6 Chaminade 11, Bishop Alemany 9 Chaparral 10, Murrieta Valley 9 Chino 12, Ontario 0 Chino Hills 4, Rancho Cucamonga 2 Colton 4, Eisenhower 1 Corona del Mar 10, Capistrano Valley Christian 5 Crean Lutheran 7, La Habra 2 Crespi 12, Harvard-Westlake 1 Crossroads 20, Viewpoint 1 de Toledo 8, Buckley 0 Desert Christian Academy 13, Hamilton 12 Don Lugo 17, Chaffey 6 Eastside 5, Knight 0 El Modena 2, El Dorado 0 El Segundo 3, Peninsula 1 Elsinore 7, Temescal Canyon 3 Etiwanda 10, Upland 2 Fullerton 4, Laguna Hills 0 Gahr 6, Bellflower 0 Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Yorba Linda 4 Grace Brethren 7, Channel Islands 1 Grand Terrace 9, Rialto 2 Hart 8, Canyon Country Canyon 0 Highland 13, Palmdale 3 Hueneme 9, Fillmore 1 Huntington Beach 3, Edison 0 Jurupa Hills 11, Carter 1 Kaiser 10, San Gorgonio 0 Keppel 15, San Gabriel 0 Laguna Beach 9, University 0 Lancaster 24, Antelope Valley 3 Littlerock 4, Quartz Hill 3 Long Beach Wilson 5, Long Beach Poly 1 Los Alamitos 7, Fountain Valley 4 Los Osos 9, Damien 4 Loyola 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3 Marshall 8, South El Monte 5 Millikan 12, Lakewood 3 Mira Costa 5, Redondo Union 3 Montclair 7, Diamond Ranch 1 Mountain View 13, Gabrielino 4 Newport Harbor 4, Marina 3 Northwood 8, Sage Hill 1 Nuview Bridge 18, California Military 0 Orange Lutheran 3, Mater Dei 1 Rancho Mirage 4, La Quinta 3 Righetti 4, Lompoc 0 Riverside Notre Dame 11, Rim of the World 1 Rosemead 11, El Monte 1 Royal 14, Camarillo 4 San Clemente 5, El Toro 1 San Jacinto Valley Academy 25, SJDLCS 7 Santa Fe 6, El Rancho 3 Santa Maria St. Joseph 11, Lompoc Cabrillo 0 Santa Margarita 6, Servite 2 Santa Paula 31, Malibu 0 Silverado 7, Barstow 3 Simi Valley 9, Moorpark 1 SLOCA 15, Laton 5 Sonora 3, Troy 1 South Hills 5, Colony 4 South Torrance 6, North Torrance 0 St. Bernard 3, St. Monica 0 St. Francis 7, Sierra Canyon 2 St. John Bosco 11, JSerra 3 Summit 10, Bloomington 0 Sunny Hills 6, Esperanza 3 Tahquitz 10, San Jacinto 1 Temecula Prep 12, San Jacinto Leadership 1 Temecula Valley 5, Great Oak 4 Torrance 6, West Torrance 0 Trabuco Hills 6, Capistrano Valley 0 Valencia 11, Trinity Classical Academy 6 Vasquez 13, Faith Baptist 6 Victor Valley Christian 14, Lucerne Valley 3 Villa Park 6, Santa Ana Foothill 4 Vista Murrieta 13, Murrieta Mesa 5 Warren 2, Downey 0 West Ranch 9, Golden Valley 1 Woodbridge 14, Portola 3

