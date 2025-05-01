Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball scores
BASEBALL
City Section
Angelou 8, Santee 7
Banning 8, Narbonne 0
Carson 4, San Pedro 0
Chavez 12, Vaughn 2
Cleveland 2, Taft 1
Collins Family 11, Central City Value 1
Eagle Rock 6, Lincoln 0
El Camino Real 3, Chatsworth 0
Fairfax 2, Westchester 1
Granada Hills 6, Birmingham 2
Franklin 2, Bravo 1
Hawkins 8, Washington 5
Huntington Park 17, Locke 7
Jordan 17, Dymally 7
Mendez 3, Hollywood 2
Monroe 10, VAAS 0
Palisades 11, LACES 1
Rancho Dominguez 13, Gardena 1
Reseda 24, Panorama 1
SOCES 16, Canoga Park 1
Stella 11, Animo Robinson 8
Sun Valley Magnet 18, Bert Corona 4
University 4, Hamilton 1
Van Nuys 7, Grant 1
Venice 2, San Fernando 1
Wilson 8, Marshall 6
Southern Section
Adelanto 11, Victor Valley 2
Alhambra 6, Montebello 4
Aliso Niguel 4, Tesoro 2
Alta Loma 5, Los Altos 3
Animo Leadership 4, Ambassador 1
Arroyo Valley 8, Fontana 2
Bell Gardens 2, Schurr 0
Brea Olinda 5, Ocean View 2
California 9, Whittier 1
Carpinteria 3, Nordhoff 2
Castaic 7, Saugus 4
Chadwick 7, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 6
Chaminade 11, Bishop Alemany 9
Chaparral 10, Murrieta Valley 9
Chino 12, Ontario 0
Chino Hills 4, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Colton 4, Eisenhower 1
Corona del Mar 10, Capistrano Valley Christian 5
Crean Lutheran 7, La Habra 2
Crespi 12, Harvard-Westlake 1
Crossroads 20, Viewpoint 1
de Toledo 8, Buckley 0
Desert Christian Academy 13, Hamilton 12
Don Lugo 17, Chaffey 6
Eastside 5, Knight 0
El Modena 2, El Dorado 0
El Segundo 3, Peninsula 1
Elsinore 7, Temescal Canyon 3
Etiwanda 10, Upland 2
Fullerton 4, Laguna Hills 0
Gahr 6, Bellflower 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Yorba Linda 4
Grace Brethren 7, Channel Islands 1
Grand Terrace 9, Rialto 2
Hart 8, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Highland 13, Palmdale 3
Hueneme 9, Fillmore 1
Huntington Beach 3, Edison 0
Jurupa Hills 11, Carter 1
Kaiser 10, San Gorgonio 0
Keppel 15, San Gabriel 0
Laguna Beach 9, University 0
Lancaster 24, Antelope Valley 3
Littlerock 4, Quartz Hill 3
Long Beach Wilson 5, Long Beach Poly 1
Los Alamitos 7, Fountain Valley 4
Los Osos 9, Damien 4
Loyola 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3
Marshall 8, South El Monte 5
Millikan 12, Lakewood 3
Mira Costa 5, Redondo Union 3
Montclair 7, Diamond Ranch 1
Mountain View 13, Gabrielino 4
Newport Harbor 4, Marina 3
Northwood 8, Sage Hill 1
Nuview Bridge 18, California Military 0
Orange Lutheran 3, Mater Dei 1
Rancho Mirage 4, La Quinta 3
Righetti 4, Lompoc 0
Riverside Notre Dame 11, Rim of the World 1
Rosemead 11, El Monte 1
Royal 14, Camarillo 4
San Clemente 5, El Toro 1
San Jacinto Valley Academy 25, SJDLCS 7
Santa Fe 6, El Rancho 3
Santa Maria St. Joseph 11, Lompoc Cabrillo 0
Santa Margarita 6, Servite 2
Santa Paula 31, Malibu 0
Silverado 7, Barstow 3
Simi Valley 9, Moorpark 1
SLOCA 15, Laton 5
Sonora 3, Troy 1
South Hills 5, Colony 4
South Torrance 6, North Torrance 0
St. Bernard 3, St. Monica 0
St. Francis 7, Sierra Canyon 2
St. John Bosco 11, JSerra 3
Summit 10, Bloomington 0
Sunny Hills 6, Esperanza 3
Tahquitz 10, San Jacinto 1
Temecula Prep 12, San Jacinto Leadership 1
Temecula Valley 5, Great Oak 4
Torrance 6, West Torrance 0
Trabuco Hills 6, Capistrano Valley 0
Valencia 11, Trinity Classical Academy 6
Vasquez 13, Faith Baptist 6
Victor Valley Christian 14, Lucerne Valley 3
Villa Park 6, Santa Ana Foothill 4
Vista Murrieta 13, Murrieta Mesa 5
Warren 2, Downey 0
West Ranch 9, Golden Valley 1
Woodbridge 14, Portola 3
SOFTBALL
City Section
Alliance Bloomfield 23, ESAT 12
Animo Bunche 23, Downtown Magnets 13
Animo South LA 18, AHSA 0
Bernstein 10, Orthopaedic 8
Birmingham 8, El Camino Real 2
Dymally 23, Jordan 19
Eagle Rock 6, Bravo 5
Franklin 8, Marshall 1
Garfield 16, Bell 4
Granada Hills 15, Chatsworth 0
Kennedy 9, Chavez 5
Legacy 11, Huntington Park 0
Lincoln 12, Wilson 6
Marquez 14, Torres 1
Maywood Academy 20, Maywood CES 10
Poly 8, Arleta 3
Reseda 32, Grant 0
San Fernando 5, Verdugo Hills 4
Santee 37, Manual Arts 7
SOCES 19, Community Charter 1
Stella 23, Animo Watts 13
Taft 10, Cleveland 7
Van Nuys 22, Canoga Park 1
Washington 30, Hawkins 29
Southern Section
Adelanto 19, Victor Valley 9
Alta Loma 5, San Dimas 4
Anaheim 7, Los Amigos 5
Anaheim Canyon 5, Garden Grove Pacifica 4
Barstow 10, Silverado 9
Bolsa Grande 17, Saddleback 7
Buena Park 11, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1
Burbank Burroughs 11, Burbank 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 8, Southlands Christian 2
Carter 9, Eisenhower 8
Chino Hills 11, Etiwanda 4
Colton 12, Bloomington 1
Diamond Ranch 11, Montclair 5
Don Lugo 10, Chaffey 9
El Monte 11, Rosemead 1
El Segundo 6, Torrance 1
Elsinore 9, San Jacinto 3
Fullerton 10, Ocean View 0
Grand Terrace 22, Jurupa Hills 6
Great Oak 12, Temecula Valley 1
Hamilton 12, Desert Christian Academy 3
Hesperia Christian 7, ACE 3
Irvine 11, Portola 1
Katella 25, Laguna Hills 6
Lakewood St. Joseph 10, Bellflower 0
La Quinta 20, Rancho Mirage 7
Orange Lutheran 9, Los Alamitos 2
Los Osos 10, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Murrieta Mesa 14, Vista Murrieta 4
Murrieta Valley 15, Chaparral 1
Nuview Bridge 15, California Military 10
Palos Verdes 5, Mira Costa 2
Peninsula 6, Wiseburn Da Vinci 0
Placentia Valencia 12, Whitney 0
Rialto 11, San Gorgonio 1
Rio Hondo Prep 4, Pasadena Poly 2
Riverside Notre Dame 13, Rim of the World 6
Rosary 11, Northwood 1
Royal 2, Santa Paula 1
San Clemente 6, Trabuco Hills 0
San Jacinto Leadership 24, Temecula Prep 20
Santa Ana Valley 7, Orange 1
Segerstrom 12, Garden Grove 4
Sierra Canyon 4, Muir 1
Simi Valley 5, Camarillo 4
South El Monte 16, Marshall 1
South Hills 17, Colony 1
South Torrance 14, North Torrance 5
St. Paul 14, St. Anthony 3
Summit 6, Kaiser 2
Temescal Canyon 16, Tahquitz 2
United Christian academy 26, California Lutheran 8
Westminster 13, Costa Mesa 10
Westminster La Quinta 16, Estancia 4
Woodbridge 4, University 0
Intersectional
South Gate 8, Ramona Convent 7
