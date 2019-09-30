Michael Lambert’s waterfront villa on Billionaires’ Beach up for grabs at $23.75 million

Unsurprisingly, Malibu’s ritzy waterfront enclave nicknamed Billionaires’ Beach has seen its fair share of high-profile home sales in the last few years.

Over the summer, a two-story Traditional once owned by Debbie Reynolds, who then sold it to Garry Marshall, traded hands for $14.25 million. In 2018, hotelier Peter Morton sold his compound along this stretch, also known as Carbon Beach, for $110 million, shattering the all-time price record for L.A. County at the time.

The latest to list is Michael Lambert. The former Fox and HBO executive is asking $23.75 million for his Mediterranean-style villa, records show. For a shorter stay, it’s also up for rent at a cool $100,000 per month.

1 / 11 The ocean-view living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The living and dining room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The wet bar. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The chef’s kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen with skylights. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The spa. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The courtyard. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The oceanfront deck. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The two-story villa. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The two-story abode flaunts its Mediterranean style both inside and out. An exterior of pink stucco and clay tile encloses living spaces with arched doorways and loads of hardwood. Across 3,764 square feet, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

On the main level, there’s an indoor-outdoor living and dining area with old-world stone floors and a wet bar. The spacious chef’s kitchen adds vaulted ceilings punctuated by beams, stained glass and skylights.

The master suite — complete with a lounge, office, terrace and custom fireplace — takes up the entire second story. Other highlights include a landscaped courtyard with a koi pond, a secluded spa and a guest cottage.

Out back, a stone patio descends to 60 feet of water frontage. The property covers about a quarter of an acre.



Advertisement

Chris Cortazzo and Bruce Mibach of Compass hold the listing.

In addition to founding Lambert Media Group, Lambert has served as executive vice president of HBO and president of domestic television of 20th Century Fox.