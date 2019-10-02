Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

‘Peanuts’ creator’s daughter lists Montecito haven for $6 million

Jill Schulz’s Montecito home | Hot Property
A contemporary art piece depicting the “Peanuts” character Lucy sits over the dining room fireplace in the Montecito home of Jill Schulz, daughter of Charles M. Schulz. The one-acre estate is now for sale at $5,999,999.
(Anthony Barcelo)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Oct. 2, 2019
9:28 AM
Jill Schulz, daughter of cartoonist and “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz, has listed her Montecito home for sale at $5,999,999.

Set behind gates on a private enclave, the one-acre spread estate is dotted with mature palms and tropical flora native to Hawaii.

A 1964 Bermuda-style main house is at the heart of the estate. Extensively renovated and furnished by Los Angeles designer Jonathan Barnett, the residence features vaulted ceilings, an open-plan kitchen and a yoga studio/gym. Crisp white millwork, dark hardwood floors and light gray hues give the interior a calming feel. Contemporary artwork depicting Snoopy, Lucy and other “Peanuts” characters provide a splash of color.

1/26
The front.  (Anthony Barcelo)
2/26
The front walkway.  (Anthony Barcelo)
3/26
The swimming pool.  (Anthony Barcelo)
4/26
A hallway.  (Anthony Barcelo)
5/26
The living room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
6/26
The living room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
7/26
Built-in seating.  (Anthony Barcelo)
8/26
The living room   (Anthony Barcelo)
9/26
The dining room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
10/26
The open-plan kitchen.  (Anthony Barcelo)
11/26
The master bedroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
12/26
The master bathroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
13/26
An office/bedroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
14/26
The swimming pool.  (Anthony Barcelo)
15/26
The swimming pool and cabana.  (Anthony Barcelo)
16/26
The cabana has seating for eight people.  (Anthony Barcelo)
17/26
The cabana tops a built-in barbecue.  (Anthony Barcelo)
18/26
The rear of the house.  (Anthony Barcelo)
19/26
Stone paths lead through tropical gardens.  (Anthony Barcelo)
20/26
The detached cabana.  (Anthony Barcelo)
21/26
The putting green.  (Anthony Barcelo)
22/26
The detached cabana.  (Anthony Barcelo)
23/26
Living space inside the cabana.  (Anthony Barcelo)
24/26
Living area inside the cabana.  (Anthony Barcelo)
25/26
The front entrance.  (Anthony Barcelo)
26/26
An aerial view.  (Anthony Barcelo)

The master suite lies in the central wing of the home and has dual closets and a spa-like bathroom. Including a separate cabana, which has a built-in kitchenette, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Outside, flagstone patios surround a swimming pool with a spa, a pond and a fire pit. A custom barbecue and bar area sits near the pool area and has seating for eight. Elsewhere on the grounds is a putting green.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

Schulz competed and performed as a figure skater before becoming a spokesperson for Rollerblade in the 1980s. She serves as producer, director and choreographer for All Wheel Sports Productions, an action sports theatrical company.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
