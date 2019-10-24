Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s former Beverly Hills haunt asks $44.5 million

In Beverly Hills, the marital home of actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston just got a whole lot cheaper. After listing for sale earlier this year at $56 million, the 1930s Tudor mansion is back up for grabs at $44.5 million.

The couple owned the home during their marriage in the early 2000s, tacking a screening onto room to the 12,000-square-foot floor plan.

They were the latest in a long line of high-profile owners. Noted architect Wallace Neff built the house for actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge, and tenants since include photographer Shirley Burden and Walter Annenberg, after whom USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism is named.

Spanning over an acre, the gated estate holds a two-story home, a guesthouse, a tennis court with a tennis pavilion and a stone patio with a swimming pool. Mature landscaping and stretches of grass add some green.

Past a half-timbered façade, the main home has been well-maintained over the years. There’s a rounded brick entry, a formal dining room and a striking kitchen with checkered floors. The indoor-outdoor living room draws the eye with wainscoting and a marble fireplace.

Two rooms boast wet bars. One doubles as a screening room, and the other opens to the entertainer’s backyard.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, including one over the tennis court. Wavy, sloping ceilings top the master suite complete with a spa tub, custom dressing room and office.

Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.

A native of Missouri, Pitt has received best actor Academy Award nominations for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Moneyball” and won the Oscar for best picture for producing “12 Years a Slave.” This year, he starred in “Ad Astra” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”

Aniston rose to fame for her role in “Friends” before starring in the films “Bruce Almighty,” “The Break-Up” and “Horrible Bosses.” In 2008, she co-founded her production company Echo Films with Kristin Hahn.

The pair married in 2000 and divorced five years later.