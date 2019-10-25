‘Amazing Race’ host Phil Keoghan buys hip live-work loft in Venice

Phil Keoghan has traversed the globe while hosting 31 seasons of the reality competition “The Amazing Race.” Now, he’s putting down roots in Venice after paying $2.645 million for a live-work loft in the Oxford Triangle area.

Word is still out on his plans for the property, but the flexible 3,100-square-foot floor plan could easily function as a home.

About a mile from the ocean, the three-story spot centers on a voluminous living area topped by steel beams and skylights. Floors of hardwood and polished concrete alternate throughout the interior.

1 / 10 The lounge. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The office space. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The expansive common space. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The staircase. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The conference room. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The lofted conference room. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The balcony. (Realtor.com)

The lower level adds an open dining area, lounge and kitchen with Italian cabinetry. Upstairs, glass conference rooms overlook the common spaces below. There’s also an elevator, balcony, secure server room and three bathrooms.

It first hit the market for $2.75 million in March, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Daniel Pickart of Industry Partners held the listing. Robert Friday of Bulldog Realtors represented Keoghan.

A native of New Zealand, Keoghan has hosted every season of “The Amazing Race” since its debut in 2001, winning 10 Primetime Emmys for his work on the show. The 52-year-old has also hosted “No Opportunity Wasted” and “National Geographic Explorer.”