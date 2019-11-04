Hollywood Hills West home handoff shapes up to be a two-sided celebrity deal

Stuart Cornfeld, a producer for the “Zoolander” films, and his wife, performance artist Johanna Went, sold their home in Hollywood Hills West for about $1.95 million to a trust linked to fitness guru Harley Pasternak and his wife Jessica, public records show. Shortly after the sale, the property was listed for lease.

The 1930s three-story, which Cornfeld bought in 1985 for $400,000, is notable for its Streamline Moderne styling. Curved walls, porthole cut-outs and period fixtures give the 2,771 square feet of interiors the vibe of a vintage ocean liner. Coved ceilings and sets of metal-framed windows are among other architectural details.

A two-sided fireplace serves the living room and a sitting area. An interior portal looks in on the breakfast area. The updated kitchen features checkerboard floors.

A curved wall of bookshelves continues the nautical theme in the library/study. There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Cornfeld, 66, and his business partner Ben Stiller have produced films including “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (2004), “Tropic Thunder” (2008) and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (2013), in which Cornfeld had a cameo appearance. He was an executive producer for the shows “The Meltdown With Jonah and Kumail” (2014-16) and “Another Period” (2015-18).

Pasternak, 45, is known for his work as a personal trainer with such celebrities as Kim Kardashian, Adam Levine and Jessica Simpson. He has appeared on “Good Morning America” since 2011 and wrote the books “The Body Reset Diet” and “The 5-Factor Diet,” among others.

Cynthia Wexler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California was the listing agent. Jessica Pasternak of Compass represented the couple.