Saints guard Andrus Peat picks up an offseason spot in Pasadena

Andrus Peat has a new place to call home once football season is over. The Pro Bowl guard for the New Orleans Saints recently dropped $2.785 million on a three-story Cape Cod in Pasadena, records show.

Past a white-picket fence, the charming abode opens to a colorful floor plan of roughly 4,200 square feet. Leaded glass windows frame the fireplace in the living room, and stained glass windows touch up the dining room.

Elsewhere on the main level, there’s a kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast nook with booth seating. The spacious family room tacks on beamed ceilings, a wine fridge and a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace.

The second story holds four of the five bedrooms, three of which open to a wraparound deck. Above that, the third story adds a bedroom and bonus room.

Out back, a covered patio and long stretch of lawn lead to a brick-lined swimming pool. A detached garage topped by a loft complete the roughly half-acre grounds.

Mary Morin of Coldwell Banker Arcadia holds the listing. Grant Law of REH Real Estate represented the buyer.

Peat, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft and quickly inked a four-year deal worth about $11.4 million. Last season, he was elected to his first Pro Bowl.