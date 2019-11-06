Whoopi Goldberg’s longtime Art Deco home returns to market in Pacific Palisades

In Pacific Palisades, a pedigreed estate owned by authors and actors old and new just surfaced for sale at $9.595 million.

The Streamline Moderne-style spot was built in 1933 for Vicki Baum, an Austrian writer famous for penning the novel “Grand Hotel.” It was later owned by Oscar-winning actor David Niven of “The Pink Panther” and “Around the World in 80 Days.”

Whoopi Goldberg was the latest high-profile tenant. She shelled out $2.547 million for the house in 1993 and owned it for 26 years before selling it last February for $8.8 million — or $5,000 more than she was asking.

Covering two-thirds of an acre, the property features dense landscaping around a 7,000-square-foot home. The ivy-clad abode features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and long, sweeping living spaces across two stories.

Crown moldings, checkered floors, stone fireplaces and onyx finishes bring an old-school style to the interior. There’s a formal entry, an indoor-outdoor living room, a dining room under beamed ceilings and a pub. The remodeled kitchen overlooks a swimming pool out back.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a rounded lounge that takes in the verdant landscaping. A detached guesthouse completes the property.

Dan Urbach of Compass holds the listing.



Goldberg, 63, is one of 15 people to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, also known as an EGOT. Her Academy Award came in the 1990s for her role in the romantic fantasy film “Ghost.” In addition, she has been a host on “The View” since 2007.