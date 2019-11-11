Former U.S. ambassador Ronald Spogli seeks $7.5 million for Bel-Air estate

Ronald Spogli, the politician who served as U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino, is wrapping up his 10-year stay in Bel-Air. His elegant Georgian Traditional-style home just hit the market for $7.495 million, property records show.

That’s over $3 million more than he paid for the place a decade ago, but the price hike reflects an interior overhaul from noted designer Charlotte Moss.

Built in 1933, the gated brick abode is lined with green plantation shutters that match the verdant landscaping surrounding it. Inside, sophisticated living spaces fill out the 6,000-square-foot floor plan.

Nearly every common room opens through French doors to the manicured gardens out back. There’s a grand entry, a formal dining room and a spacious kitchen with a marble-topped island and wine fridge. Fireplaces anchor the living room, family room and wood-paneled library.

Three of the five bedrooms are found upstairs, including a master suite with a marble bathroom. A front-facing terrace overlooks the motor court, while a covered deck takes in the private backyard. The grounds cover nearly an acre.

Josh Flagg and Shane McCoy Fermelia of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills hold the listing.