Former Phillies star Jimmy Rollins sells Encino home for $10.55 million

Former Major League Baseball star Jimmy Rollins has sold his home in Encino for $10.55 million in a deal completed off-market.
The gated Neoclassical-vibe house, built in 2017, has 14,900 square feet of polished living space, a gym, a home theater and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Two curving staircases bookend the entry, which sits under a gigantic dome skylight.
The two-story floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms, an office, a wine cellar, eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Bi-folding doors in the open-plan kitchen and family room open to a patio for indoor-outdoor living. There’s also a sauna.
Jimmy Rollins’ new house in Encino(Daniel Dahler)
Outside, grounds of more than half an acre contain a sports court, a cabana/kitchen, lawn and landscaping. A detached guesthouse with a second kitchen sits across from the pool.
Rollins, who played for the Phillies, Dodgers and White Sox, bought the property roughly two years ago for a then-neighborhood record $10.65 million, records show. Earlier this year, he bought another home in Encino for $8.7 million, The Times previously reported.
The 40-year-old Rollins won four Gold Glove Awards at shortstop and was the 2007 National League Most Valuable Player. The three-time all-star spent the majority of his 17-season career with Philadelphia and won a World Series title with the team in 2007.
Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Realty and Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents.