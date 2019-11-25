Former Laker Steve Blake dishes scenic Oregon home

NBA veteran and former Laker Steve Blake has sold a wooded retreat in Oregon for $1.4 million, records show.

The sale chalks up as something of a loss for the point guard, who spent 13 seasons in the NBA. Records show Blake bought the property in 2007 — just prior to his second stint with the Portland Trail Blazers — for $1.615 million.

In the suburb of West Linn, about 20 miles south of the team’s stadium, the three-story house boasts high ceilings, custom woodwork and tile floors across 7,000 square feet. Throughout the living spaces, oversized windows bring in views of the tree-filled grounds.

A two-story foyer branches off into a living room, formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with a tiered, curvy center island. The office adds beamed ceilings, wood-trimmed windows and a wall of built-ins.

Three of the five bedrooms are upstairs, but the master suite is on the main level. It expands to a sitting area and deck, which overlooks a grassy backyard with a swimming pool and spa.

Blake, 39, led Maryland to an NCAA Championship in 2002 before being drafted by the Washington Wizards the following year. The point guard also spent time with the Nuggets, Bucks, Warriors and Pistons, and he currently serves as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns.

Jennifer and Andrew Weinhart of the Hasson Co. held the listing. Steve Crawford of Luxe Christie’s International Real Estate represented the buyer.