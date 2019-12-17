Former Anaheim Duck Corey Perry nets a buyer in Corona del Mar

Hockey star Corey Perry signed with the Dallas Stars over the summer, ending a 14-year stretch with the Ducks where he won the Stanley Cup in 2007 and the league’s most valuable player award four years later.

The four-time All-Star has now cut ties with the area, selling his Cape Cod-style home in Corona del Mar for $6.375 million, records show.

The two-story home in the coastal community of Shore Cliffs enjoys ocean views from a balcony off the master suite and a 400-square-foot rooftop deck. Elsewhere are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 5,400 square feet.

1 / 14 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 The kitchen and dining area. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 The sweeping staircase. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 The bonus room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 The master balcony. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 The entry. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 The gym. (Realtor.com)

Past a crisp black-and-white façade, the 2013 home enters to an expansive open floor plan with paneled walls, hardwood floors and pocketing doors. The living room boasts a fireplace and opens to a lantern-topped patio with a lounge and dining area.

Up a spiral staircase, the second story tacks on a game room and kitchenette. Farmhouse doors access the master suite, which includes a marble bathroom with a spa tub. A landscaped lawn finishes off the quarter-acre property.

Timothy Tamura and Steven Sergi of Valia Properties held the listing. Michelle Linovitz of Villa Real Esate represented the buyer.

After a few seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, Perry joined the Ducks in 2006. Over his career, the 34-year-old has racked up 375 goals and 412 assists.