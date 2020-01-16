Quest Nutrition founders Ron and Shannan Penna snatch up a Brentwood farmhouse

Ron and Shannan Penna, founders of the Quest Nutrition health food company that sold last year for $1 billion, are parking their money in Brentwood. The pair just paid $4.55 million for a snazzy new farmhouse near Brentwood Country Club, public records show.

Built in 2019, the two-story home fits right in with the modern farmhouse trend, showcasing clean lines, wood accents and a crisp black-and-white color palette across 4,700 square feet. The living spaces, designed by Phil Rezvani, mix country charm with high-end finishes.

The eye-catching exterior combines a black garage, a white entry and a second story covered in stained wood. Inside, there’s a herringbone accent wall and an indoor-outdoor living room with a black-painted brick fireplace sandwiched by custom built-ins.

Other highlights include a chef’s kitchen, wine fridge, marble wet bar and movie theater. Upstairs, there’s a bonus room and master suite with a private balcony. It’s one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Through pocketing doors, the interior expands to an entertainer’s backyard where a dining patio steps down to a swimming pool, spa and lawn. The property covers about a fifth of an acre.

Quest Nutrition specializes in protein bars and protein powders, and it was acquired by Simply Good Foods Co. in August for $1 billion. In 2014, it was ranked No. 2 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the country.

Stacy White of Compass and Brian Schames of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Laurie Woolner of Keller Williams Silicon Beach represented the buyers.