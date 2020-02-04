Paula Malcomson lists longtime Mount Washington home for sale

Actress Paula Malcomson, known for her television roles on “Deadwood” and “Ray Donovan,” has listed her longtime home in the historic Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles for sale at $1.099 million.

The updated Midcentury residence, which dates to 1958, was Malcomson’s first foray into L.A.’s housing market but has been used in recent years as an income property, according to listing agent Matt Littell of Deasy Penner Podley.

1 / 17 The front. (Philip A. Coombes) 2 / 17 The living room. (Philip A. Coombes) 3 / 17 The kitchen has been updated. (Philip A. Coombes) 4 / 17 The kitchen overlooks the living room. (Philip A. Coombes) 5 / 17 The dining area sits off the kitchen. (Philip A. Coombes) 6 / 17 The breakfast area and kitchen. (Philip A. Coombes) 7 / 17 A bathroom. (Philip A. Coombes) 8 / 17 A bedroom. (Philip A. Coombes) 9 / 17 A bedroom. (Philip A. Coombes) 10 / 17 A bathroom. (Philip A. Coombes) 11 / 17 A bedroom. (Philip A. Coombes) 12 / 17 The detached studio/office. (Philip A. Coombes) 13 / 17 Inside the detached studio/office. (Philip A. Coombes) 14 / 17 The backyard. (Philip A. Coombes) 15 / 17 The detached studio has a small patio. (Philip A. Coombes) 16 / 17 Lawn and mature trees fill out the grounds. (Philip A. Coombes) 17 / 17 The two-story house also has installed solar panels. (Philip A. Coombes)

Offered move-in ready, the two-story house has hardwood floors, new appliances in the kitchen and bands of picture windows that take in leafy views. Nearly 1,050 square feet of living space includes a living room, a dining area, two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

Advertisement

French doors open to the backyard where a stone path leads to a detached studio/office. Lawn, mature trees and planter boxes fill out the grounds.

Malcomson has scores of television and film credits including “The Hunger Games” films and the shows “ER” and “Sons of Anarchy.” More recently, the Irish actress reprised her role as Trixie for “Deadwood: The Movie” and appeared in the series “Watchmen.”

She bought the house in 2004 for $549,000, records show.