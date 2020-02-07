Lakers great Byron Scott shoots for $2.35 million in Hermosa Beach

Byron Scott, the basketball veteran who won three NBA titles with the Lakers and then coached the team for two years, has listed his Hermosa Beach home for sale at $2.35 million.

The Inglewood native picked up the property for $1.799 million in 2015 right after finishing up his first season as Lakers head coach, The Times previously reported. It sits about five miles south of the team’s practice facility in El Segundo.

Found a few blocks from the beach, the two-story home draws the eye with exterior columns and a front-facing balcony. Inside, the foyer sets a dramatic tone with travertine floors, Venetian plaster walls and a sweeping staircase.

Most of the living spaces occupy the second story, including a chandelier-topped dining area, step-up living room, chef’s kitchen with a tiered island and breakfast nook with booth seating. The level opens to a spacious deck with ocean views.

Three of the four bedrooms are downstairs, as well as a family room that accesses a private backyard. The interior clocks in at just over 3,300 square feet.

Taria Lewis of Tolbert and Associates holds the listing.

Scott, 58, spent 10 of his 14 NBA seasons with the Lakers and won three championships with the team during the Showtime era. He shifted to coaching around the turn of the century, winning Coach of the Year with the New Orleans Hornets in 2008 and serving as head coach of the Lakers from 2014-16.

Last spring, he sold his Playa Vista townhouse of seven years for $998,000.