Hot Property

Kenny G cuts the price of his Studio City farmhouse to $3.5 million

The gated grounds hold a two-story farmhouse, guesthouse with a recording studio and a landscaped yard with a pool, spa, pond and putting green.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 12, 2020
9:40 AM
With no takers after over a year, saxophonist Kenny G is hoping his next price is more in tune with the Studio City market. His farmhouse retreat is back up for grabs at $3.5 million, or about half a million shy of his original tag.

There’s still plenty of room to turn a profit for the famous musician, who paid $2.85 million for the home in 2007, records show.

The half-acre property makes the most of its space, combining a 1980s farmhouse, a guesthouse with a soundproof recording studio and landscaped grounds with a pool, spa, pond, waterfall and putting green.

The landscaped grounds.  (Realtor.com)
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
The open floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The office.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The balcony.  (Realtor.com)
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
The guesthouse.  (Realtor.com)
The recording studio.  (Realtor.com)

Flagstone touches up the exterior of the main house and continues inside, where an open floor plan holds a formal living room, chandelier-topped dining room and chef’s kitchen under a skylight. All three spaces open through French doors to the verdant backyard.

The two-story floor plan also includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office with a fireplace. In the spacious master suite, there’s a lounge, spa bathroom and sauna, as well as a balcony that overlooks the gated grounds.

Matt Epstein of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Kenny G, whose full name is Kenneth Gorelick, is one of the best-selling artists of all time with more than 75 million records sold. He’s released 17 studio albums over the last four decades including 1986’s “Duotones.”

In 1998, he sold a traditional-style home in Beverly Crest to tennis great Pete Sampras for $2.5 million. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander purchased the property in 2016 for $5.25 million, The Times previously reported.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
