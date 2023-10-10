Becky G brings her full self to a sold-out hometown show

Illuminated by the glow of pinks and purples behind her, Becky G looks out into the awe-struck audience at downtown’s the Novo and offers this advice: “Always trust the process.”

And she should know. It’s been a long, arduous process that brought the Mexican American Latin music star to that stage on Saturday night.

“So many years I was an opening act for so many badass artists, incredible artists,” she says into her pearlescent mic, her voice drenched by the dulcet tone of deep gratitude. “And I kept waiting for the day. Praying for the day. And it’s finally here. And I just wanna say there’s no such thing as too late; there’s no such thing as too early. There’s your time.”

Naturally, that moment was followed, in true Mexican style, by tequila shots. Si ya sabes como me pongo, etc. etc.

Becky G performs in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 7. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

It was the first of three sold-out nights the 26-year-old Inglewood native would be performing at the intimate club as part of her Mi Casa, Tu Casa tour — her first-ever headlining tour. It’s a major milestone for the five-time Latin Grammy-nominated artist, who has supported her family through her talents since her childhood. She was signed to RCA at age 14 and soon after scored two hits — her 2013 rendition of the J.Lo banger “ Becky From the Block ” and 2014’s sparkly pop earworm “ Shower .” She closed the night with both songs, a joyous tribute to where it all started.

Born Rebecca Marie Gomez to a family that comes from Jalisco, Becky G delved into her Jalisciense roots with her latest album, “Esquinas,” which takes the genre-fluid artist who’s made a mark as a reggaetonera into música regional Mexicana. A natural fit for the girl who grew up singing corridos, boleros and mariachi, and still does to this day .

Saturday’s concert — and Becky G’s career as a whole — has been an exploration of loving and celebrating all sides of her cultural identity.

“Para mi como Chicana, I grew up in two flags my whole life,” she told the crowd, wrapping a Mexican flag around her shoulders, and proudly calling herself a “200 percenter.”

“If it weren’t for these two flags, these two cultures, these two languages that raised me, that made me, I would not be on this stage, and I truly believe that. … It’s never too late to celebrate where you came from, practice your traditions, connect to your roots.”

To illustrate that point, she brought out Marca MP, the rising música regional group from Ceres, Calif., whom she also shared the stage with at Coachella this year , to perform their hit “Ya acabó.” Opener Conexión Divina also assisted as backup on two songs, including her Peso Pluma-assisted hit “CHANEL,” laying truth to Becky G’s words: “juntos somos màs.”

But it was with a medley of songs by her idol Selena, including “Como La Flor,” “La Carcacha” and “Baila Esta Cumbia” that she could emphasize her love for her dual cultures. “[Selena] made me feel so seen, so heard, so represented,” Becky G told the crowd. “I didn’t even know her. And that to me is the power of music. The power of connection.”

Chris Peralta, from Bellflower, loves that Becky G “represents the Latino community” and not only acknowledges but celebrates being a pocha.

“English was my first language,” he says. “I had to learn Spanish through my family growing up, through my grandma speaking Spanish to me, so I get [Becky G]. I get where she’s coming from.”

Brittany Rincón from Boyle Heights was at the concert with her little sister Shanell, their mom and their cousin. She sees a lot of herself in Becky G — her mom is from Jalisco just like Becky’s family, and she too understands “feeling in between” two cultures. And just like the singer, she’s followed a larger path for herself.

Becky G’s concert at downtown L.A.’s the Novo on Oct. 7 was the first of three sold-out shows. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

“Just seeing a Latina woman following her dreams and accomplishing them … like, I went to college and I graduated, and I feel like that was my accomplishment,” she says. “Seeing another Latina doing what she wants to do, it’s really empowering.”

In her lavender cargo pants and rhinestone bustier, Becky G sang, laughed, cried and danced her way through a two-hour set that ran through her ever-growing list of hits and fan faves, including the Bad Bunny collab “Mayores,” her sapphic anthem with Natti Natasha, “Sin Pijama,” and her Kacey Musgraves-tinged “2NDO CHANCE” with Ivan Cornejo.

The room was filled with chants of her name. Dudes screamed “I love you, Becky! You’re my dream girl!”

And there were tears. Many, many tears. Especially during “QUERIDO ABUELO,” an homage to her late grandfather and, thus, an homage to every grandparent lost to someone in that room. A woman standing near me had a full breakdown, tearfully remembering her grandpa as her friends comforted her. The concert truly felt like a reunion — cousins gathering to celebrate their prima who became a star.

“Everyone’s family in there,” Peralta told me. “I feel like she’s my homegirl, my sister. I love that about her.”

Jackie and Eddie Perez drove from Santa Barbara for the concert. The couple stood outside the venue with Eddie holding his wife tightly from behind, as though they were posing to take Star Shots at the mall. For Jackie, Becky G’s humility is her standout character trait. That part of her shone on the stage.

“I’m not even gonna try to be, like Becky G,” said the singer, momentarily hitting a pose to illustrate a sassy, untouchable superstar. “I’m too close to you guys right now. Like I know you can see me and I can see you.”

It was moments like those that really spoke to fans. “I like how she’s original and how she brings out Hispanic/Latina culture,” said Jackie. ”It makes us feel proud of who we are.”

Becky G’s two-hour set at the Novo included fan favorites like the Bad Bunny collab “Mayores.” (Jill Connelly / De Los)

“I’m not even gonna lie,” Eddie told me. “[My wife] took me to see Lana del Rey and I’m not even trying to talk s— but I was falling asleep. This [concert] was different. I was vibing. I was singing. Dancing to some of the jams.”

It was impossible not to feel the warmth emanating in the room — from the stage to the swaying fans sending love Becky G’s way. At one point, she invited a woman onstage, gave her flowers and had the crowd light up their phones and sing to her so she, too, could feel love.

Alex Zaragoza is a television writer and journalist covering culture and identity. Her work has appeared in Vice, NPR, O Magazine and Rolling Stone. She’s written on the series “Primo” and “Lopez v. Lopez.” She writes weekly for De Los.