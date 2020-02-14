Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez lists snazzy Beverly Grove contemporary

Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez, who has a home for sale in the Beverly Hills flats, has listed another property in Beverly Grove for $3.85 million, records show.

The contemporary-style house, designed by the Noesis Group, is walled and gated from the street. Inside, some 4,200 square feet of polished living space features high ceilings, white oak floors and a suspended staircase encased in glass. Pocketing glass walls open in the chef’s kitchen and living room to a covered patio.

1 / 11 The dining room sits off the living room and entry. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The kitchen has an island/bar. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The property features a swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 A floating staircase leads upstairs. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The master suite opens to a balcony. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master suite also has a dressing room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 Built-ins fill a wall in the office. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 A bedroom. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 A bathroom. (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, the master suite expands to include a massive dressing room and balcony. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in all.

The house, built in 2012, sits on a roughly 6,550-square-foot lot and has a swimming pool. A two-car garage sits off the front.

Rodriguez gained recognition at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where he received a Critics Award for Best Designer of the Year, before accepting a position at Christian Dior. He launched his own fashion line in 2003, which has built up a steady following in Hollywood.

He bought the property in 2012 for $2.685 million.

Daniel Dill and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.