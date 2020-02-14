Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez lists snazzy Beverly Grove contemporary

Robert Rodriguez’s Beverly Grove home
The fashion designer has owned the Beverly Grove contemporary since 2012. He’s also selling a home in Beverly Hills.
(Realtor.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Feb. 14, 2020
1:42 PM
Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez, who has a home for sale in the Beverly Hills flats, has listed another property in Beverly Grove for $3.85 million, records show.

The contemporary-style house, designed by the Noesis Group, is walled and gated from the street. Inside, some 4,200 square feet of polished living space features high ceilings, white oak floors and a suspended staircase encased in glass. Pocketing glass walls open in the chef’s kitchen and living room to a covered patio.

The dining room sits off the living room and entry.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.   (Realtor.com)
The kitchen has an island/bar.  (Realtor.com)
The property features a swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)
A floating staircase leads upstairs.  (Realtor.com)
The master suite opens to a balcony.  (Realtor.com)
The master suite also has a dressing room.  (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
Built-ins fill a wall in the office.  (Realtor.com)
A bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
A bathroom.  (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, the master suite expands to include a massive dressing room and balcony. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in all.

The house, built in 2012, sits on a roughly 6,550-square-foot lot and has a swimming pool. A two-car garage sits off the front.

Rodriguez gained recognition at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where he received a Critics Award for Best Designer of the Year, before accepting a position at Christian Dior. He launched his own fashion line in 2003, which has built up a steady following in Hollywood.

He bought the property in 2012 for $2.685 million.

Daniel Dill and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Neal J. Leitereg
