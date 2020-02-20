NBA star Devin Booker lists modern Arizona home for $4.195 million

While competing in his first All-Star Game, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker found time over the weekend to list his Arizona home for sale. The Paradise Valley estate is up for grabs at $4.195 million, records show.

The contemporary digs sit about 15 miles northeast of Talking Stick Resort Arena, where the Suns play. Booker bought the home three years ago for $3.25 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Spanning an acre, the secluded property is surprisingly green compared with its desert setting. Turf lawns and lush landscaping surround the crisp white abode, which boasts four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 5,600 square feet.

1 / 11 The modern home. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The front. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The great room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The pool. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The yard. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Inside, minimalist living spaces are marked by clean lines and pocketing walls of glass. Highlights include a great room with a built-in fireplace, a wood-covered kitchen, a dining room with wine storage and a theater room.

The master bedroom expands to a spa bathroom with a freestanding tub and a spacious walk-in closet. It also accesses one of two covered patios on the rear of the home. Out back, a swimming pool and spa complete the scenic estate.

Kirk Linehan of eXp Realty holds the listing.

After leading Kentucky to a nearly perfect season in 2014-15, Booker was drafted by the Suns in 2015. Last year, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games and was named an all-star for the first time this year.

Advertisement

Paradise Valley is a popular area for Suns players, and last year, the team’s owner, Robert Sarver, sold his palatial mansion there for $19.25 million, making it the priciest home sale in Arizona history.