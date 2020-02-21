Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch scores some Hawaiian property

Seattle Seahawks star running back Marshawn Lynch has scored an oceanfront Hawaii property on Oahu’s fabled North Shore, public records show.

The Oakland native, who helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII, purchased a 2,831-square-foot five-bedroom, three-bedroom home that occupies a 9,516-square-foot parcel of land in the Mokuleia area of Waialua for $1.1 million.

The property has a total assessed value of about $872,000, according to property tax records. Lynch’s estate is adjacent to the popular Hawaii Polo Club field and the Dillingham Air Field, which is home to several businesses including Skydive Hawaii and the Pacific Skydiving Center.

The two-story home near Mokuleia Beach Park has five bedrooms. (Google Earth)

The Mokuleia area, which is fairly secluded, is rich with beautiful beaches and lush hiking trails.

Lynch was in Hawaii last year, hosting a kids football camp with his NFL-playing cousins Marcus Peters and Josh Johnson, who co-founded the Oakland-based Fam 1st Family Foundation in 2006.

Nicknamed “Beast Mode” for his hard-charging running style, Lynch played college football at UC Berkeley and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2007.

He was traded to the Seahawks three years later where he made four Pro Bowls and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns twice before retiring for the first time, in 2016. Lynch, who loves Skittles, came out of retirement the following year to play for his hometown NFL team — the Oakland Raiders, now known as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lynch came out of retirement for a second time toward the end of this last NFL season to join the Seahawks in their final game against archrival San Francisco 49ers and in their playoff pursuit.