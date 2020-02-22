Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Pink modernist bliss in Palm Springs

1/7
Designed by local architects Albert Frey and Robson Chambers, the pink residence unfolds as a series of interconnected boxes.  (Lance Gerber)
2/7
The home was built in 1964 for radio and TV owner Carl Haymond and his wife, Margaret.  (Lance Gerber)
3/7
Listed for $2.995 million, the house features aluminum screens that provide privacy while diffusing natural light. The screens were designed by John deKoven Hill, an associate of Frank Lloyd Wright.  (Lance Gerber)
4/7
The single-story house features travertine and terrazzo tile floors, walls of glass and walnut built-ins.  (Lance Gerber)
5/7
The steel cabinetry in the kitchen is original.  (Lance Gerber)
6/7
An outdoor shower.  (Lance Gerber)
7/7
The home is 2,792 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.  (Lance Gerber)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Feb. 22, 2020
5 AM
Share

Architectural greatness runs through the studs of this Palm Springs home. Designed by local architects Albert Frey and Robson Chambers, the pastel pink landmark consists of a series of interconnected boxes dressed in travertine and walnut touches. Delicate aluminum screens designed by the office of Frank Lloyd Wright provide a layer of privacy while filtering natural light.

The details

Location: 1415 N. Camino Centro, Palm Springs, 92262

Asking price: $2.995 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1964

Living area: 2,792 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 0.35 of an acre

Features: Aluminum sun screens; central courtyard with fountain; formal entry; living room with travertine fireplace; eat-in kitchen; wet bar; lanai with terrazzo floors; swimming pool; outdoor shower

Advertisement

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $565,000, a 2.4% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: TTK Represents, HK Lane — Compass, (760) 904-5234

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement