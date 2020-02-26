Mindy Kaling buys Frank Sinatra’s Malibu beach house for $9.55 million

Ol’ Blue Eyes’ beach house has a new high-profile owner: Mindy Kaling. A trust tied to the comedian-actress just paid $9.55 million for Frank and Barbara Sinatra’s Malibu home, public records show.

Kaling, who acted, produced, directed and wrote for “The Office,” has been in sell mode over the last few years. In 2017, she unloaded her Hollywood Hills home for $1.61 million and sold her 1920s Spanish-style spot in Beverly Grove a year later.

Found on Broad Beach, the oceanfront estate served as a frequent hangout for Sinatra’s star-studded crew. Frequent guests included Dick Martin, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, Eydie Gormé, Robert Wagner and Dick Van Dyke.

Architect Ted Grenzbach designed the coastal estate, which holds seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms in 5,824 square feet. A variety of outdoor spaces touch up the grounds including a terrace off the master suite, a courtyard with a plunge pool and a spacious patio overlooking the ocean.

Inside, the open floor plan is loaded with tile, hardwood and eye-catching built-ins. There’s a dining area, chef’s kitchen, living room with a fireplace and wet bar that’s accessed from both inside and outside.

An elevator ascends to the second story, where an expansive master suite adds dual bathrooms, a steam room, hair salon and lounge with a fireplace. Oversize windows survey the long, landscaped yard that leads to 40 feet of beach frontage.

Leonard Rabinowitz and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland and Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing. Cortazzo also represented the buyer.

Kaling, 40, starred in her eponymous comedy series “The Mindy Project” from 2012 to 2017, and her more recent projects include “A Wrinkle in Time,” Ocean’s 8" and “Late Night.” In 2013, she was named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.”

Sinatra, who died in 1998 at 82, sold more than 150 million records during his prolific music career. The leader of the Rat Pack, which included entertainers such as Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., his hits included “Strangers in the Night,” “My Way” and “New York, New York.”

His real estate collection spans Southern California, and a few of his homes have come up for sale in recent years. In 2018, Villa Maggio — a hilltop retreat built for the crooner on seven acres in Palm Desert — hit the market for $4.5 million. Later that year, a chic Midcentury home he once leased for a decade listed in Chatsworth for $12.5 million.

Sinatra’s iconic Palm Springs home known as Twin Palms is also available for rent.