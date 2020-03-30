Max Azria-designed Morrocan spread lists in Beverly Hills

A Beverly Hills home designed by late fashion icon Max Azria has come up for sale at $5.195 million.

Completed in 2012, the Moroccan-inspired residence features herringbone-patterned wood floors, marble fireplaces and windows with custom steel coverings. Ornate light fixtures and beamed ceilings keep the eyes moving upward throughout the four-bedroom, six-bathroom house. A striking floating staircase lined with handmade artistic balusters sits beyond the entry.

The two-story floor plan contains a chef’s kitchen with a 9-foot island, a formal dining room, a multiroom master suite and an office/den. A lower entertainment level holds a media room with a granite-topped bar and a wine cooler.

1 / 18 The Moroccan-inspired home was designed by late fashion icon Max Azria. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 18 The home features a rotunda entry, (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 18 The asking price for the Beverly Hills home is $5.195 million. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 18 A striking floating staircase lined with handmade artistic balusters sits beyond the entry. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 18 The office/den has a fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 18 A striking staircase extends upward in the rotunda entry. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 18 The family room, which has a custom marble fireplace, opens to the backyard. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 18 The family room and kitchen area. (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 18 The kitchen has a 9-foot-long island. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 18 The master bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 18 The master bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 12 / 18 The master suite features a custom dressing room. (Anthony Barcelo) 13 / 18 The dressing room has a small balcony. (Anthony Barcelo) 14 / 18 A bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 15 / 18 A bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 16 / 18 The home’s lower level holds a home theater. (Anthony Barcelo) 17 / 18 There’s also patio space and a swimming pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 18 / 18 The swimmer’s pool features a spa and waterfall. (Anthony Barcelo)

Patio space and a swimmer’s pool with a spa and waterfall fill out the landscaped backyard.

Rochelle Maize of Normand & Assoc. holds the exclusive listing.

Azria, who died last year at 70, founded BCBG Max Azria, a brand of contemporary clothing line for women, in 1989 and later rebooted the French fashion label Herve Leger after acquiring the company in the late 1990s. His designs have been featured in more than 500 department stores worldwide and worn by such stars as Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore and Miley Cyrus.

Azria bought the property in 2009 for about $890,000 and sold it in 2013 for $3.4 million, records show. His main estate — a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Holmby Hills — is currently for sale at $68 million, down from $88 million a year ago.